Ultra-Orthodox Jews block traffic, light rail in haredi draft protest

A group of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked traffic and the light rail on Monday during a protest in Jerusalem demonstrating against a haredi draft into the IDF, according to police and eyewitness reports.

The protest took place at the intersection of Sarei Israel Boulevard and Nordau Street.

Ultra-orthodox Jews protest a haredi draft into the IDF by blocking traffic in Jerusalem. February 26, 2024. (Credit: Sol Sussman)

Police subsequently arrived at the scene and began efforts to restore order, the police noted, adding that traffic officers were directing vehicles in the area to alternate routes.

A Jerusalem Post intern at the scene reported witnessing one of the haredim at the protest blocking a car. The orthodox Jewish man persisted in blocking the vehicle even as it drove forward.

Altercation between police and Orthodox Jews

A police officer subsequently pulled the man out of the way, resulting in an altercation between the two.

According to the eyewitness testimony, the police officer began to drag the man away before other haredi men separated the two.

Protest signs at the scene read, "We say to the high court, to prison and not to the army.'