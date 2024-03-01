IDF maps home of Eli terrorist in Kalandiya

IDF soldiers mapped the home overnight of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Eli gas station in which two Israeli civilians were murdered on Thursday, the military announced Friday morning.

Engineering forces, soldiers of the elite Duvdevan unit and reserve forces operated through the night in Kalandiya in the Binyamin Brigade's jurisdictions to map the home of the terrorist Mohammed Manasreh, who was one of the terrorists to carry out Thursday's attack.

During the mapping, the forces located a gun in the terrorist's house.

According to former Jerusalem Post correspondent Khaled Abu Toameh, Manasreh was a Palestinian Authority police officer.

IDF troops also arrested a wanted person suspected of being involved in terror activity in the village of Deir Abu Daif in the jurisdiction of the Menashe Division.

Two Israelis were murdered during the shooting attack at the gas station near the settlement of Eli on Thursday.

Two terrorists from Eli attack eliminated

The IDF announced that it killed two of the three terrorists responsible for the shooting, before announcing later on Thursday that the third terrorist was later neutralized by security forces after taking cover inside a Hummus Eliyahu branch, without having taken any hostages.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the scene of the attack and conducted a situational assessment to strengthen security in the area.

"This is a severe terrorist attack, in which two Israeli civilians were killed," Halevi said. "We mourn their deaths. It is due to the professional operation of a reserves officer who returned from combat in Gaza that the incident concluded and a greater disaster was averted. The central command’s security forces’ counterterrorism efforts are always ongoing, and we will derive the appropriate lessons from the incident in order to strengthen defense.”