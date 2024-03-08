Gallant says 'dramatic change' coming in integrating more women in IDF combat roles

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had a conversation with female combat soldiers to mark International Women's Day on Friday.

Gallant and his wife, Claudine, hosted a discussion at the Defense Minister's office with Brig.-Gen. Ella Shado Shechtman, Gender Affairs Advisor to the Chief of Staff, and female combat commanders to discuss the importance of their role in general and the war in particular.

"The war proved that women can be integrated into all roles based on ability - following the performance of women fighters on the battlefield, we will undergo a dramatic change in the women's service in the IDF."

"Each one in her division - on land, air, sea, intelligence, and in the home front - motivates the fighters below her and leads them to where they need to be, to what needs to be done - in the right building, in relationships of trust that are created and in the end, in rare instances, it happens to be tested in battle, it is tested and proves itself."

"It was not obvious before the war, and now, it is obvious to me." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meeting with female combat commanders to discuss ''dramatic changes'' in the IDF, March 8, 2024. (credit: ARIEL HARMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Dramatic changes to come

"The war is a place where the future is forged, perhaps for at least one generation and maybe two more. What young soldiers experience today will automatically ripple in the army and throughout their service. It will become a vector everyone will understand: it can be done, it can be imitated, and it can be carried out."

"This war is a turning point not only in terms of army combat and not only for women in the IDF, but society-army relations," he continued. "We will see that as a result of what you did and your orders and orders, there will be a dramatic change."

"We are already seeing the beginnings of promotions in main formations, and they will become stronger and stronger," he concluded.

Debates over the inclusion of female combat soldiers have raged in Israel since the beginning of the war.

Calls for increased gender diversity in combat roles came after several reports of female combat soldiers performing at the same level or higher than their male combatants during the October 7 attack.