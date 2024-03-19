Sweeter strawberries and sour tomatoes: How an Israeli company grows more flavorsome produce

Israeli company Ariel Global has developed an agricultural method that allows farmers to "prepare" a fruit or vegetable according to their preference using a new hydroponic method, the company stated in a recent news release.

The company, which installs greenhouses with irrigation and climate control systems and advises and trains farmers, has developed new hydroponic channels using the DFT method. This method allows the farmer to grow vegetables and fruits - from cucumbers to peppers and strawberries - according to his or her taste and preference.

"This is the future of agriculture. The new development provides an answer for all farmers, and you can help them, both with costs and with development."

The founder and CEO of the company, Gabi Telker

The new method improves industrialized cultivation methods, so the number of seedlings in each greenhouse can be three to 40 times higher than that of normal greenhouses.

Furthermore, this can be done in 10 to 12 cycles per year, the statement added, which allows for a significant increase in annual harvest by up to 10 times. In addition, Ariel's DFT method also lowers the cost for the farmers. Using the new method requires less manpower, saves water and fertilizer, and does not require spraying. Israeli Green Economy Conference The company's members participated in the Israeli Green Economy Conference, which was held on February 18th at the Avniu Conference Center. The conference helped consolidate and provide solutions in the fields of agriculture and the green economy. Cherry Tomatoes growing in an hydroponic farm (credit: ARIEL GLOBAL LINX)

Besides discussing the state of the waste sites and the poor handling of recycling in Israel, the conference included special forums to promote a green economy and discussions on environmental education, green transportation, environmental regulation, energy efficiency, and green construction.

Hydroponic farming

This unique form of gardening is a technique of using a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil to grow plants. Often, this technique requires irrigation pipes in which plants float on moving water.

This form of gardening allows farmers to construct vertical greenhouses, allowing them to grow more plants using less land. Another value of hydroponic farming methods is its distance from the ground.

By detaching the plants from the soil, it is harder for pests to get to the plants, which leads to the use of less spray. By using less spray, the farmer significantly improves the health values ​​of the crop and saves on spending.