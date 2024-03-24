Israeli arrested for hidden cameras found in Ben-Gurion Airport's restrooms

A statement of claim has been filed against a resident of the north, a man in his 40s, on suspicion of installing cameras in the restrooms at Ben-Gurion Airport and filming women using them.

Investigators from the Central District surrounding Ben Gurion airport viewed videos and images found on devices on the suspect's person.

The suspect has been detained, and the police have requested to extend his detention.

Police from the Central District unraveled the case of invasion of women's privacy by installing a camera in restroom facilities. Passengers walk in the arrivals hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

In accordance with the Sunday morning investigation's findings, a statement of claim was filed against the suspect.

Discovering the camera

Police began an investigation at the beginning of the month after receiving a complaint from a representative of a delivery company. The complainant told the police that a camera had been discovered in the women's restroom.

Investigators from the area arrested the suspect, a truck driver at the delivery company, on suspicion of installing the camera.