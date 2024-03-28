MDA warns of national blood shortage for all blood types

Magen David Adom (MDA) warned Wednesday evening that they have been facing a significant blood shortage for all blood types across Israel.

MDA is Israel's National Emergency Medical and Blood Services Organization. During most life-threatening events nationwide, emergency teams arrive first at the scene.

Having the largest range of volunteers and a wide array of rescue vehicles in Israel, they always provide an immediate response.

This decrease in blood supply poses a challenge for MDA as they use this blood to treat the sick and wounded, which may cause difficulties in supplying doses to hospitals and the IDF.

"There is no substitute for blood—each dose of blood can help save the lives of three sick or injured people who need blood transfusions. The MDA blood services call on the public to donate blood and to save lives."

No government funding, budget for MDA blood donations

MDA does not receive a government budget, which poses a challenge as blood donations have been dwindling recently. They are solely dependent on donations.

MDA were the first responders at the scene during the October 7 attacks, providing the quest response to the horrific Hamas-led massacre.

For more information on blood donations or how to donate to MDA, please call 03-5300400.