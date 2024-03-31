'Arab Knesset members humiliate us': Bereaved families call for MK Odeh's removal

Some 50 bereaved families are calling for the removal of Hadash-Ta'al MK and faction leader Ayman Odeh from his position in the Knesset following his recent claim that the IDF is committing massacres and allowing the starvation of civilians in Gaza, 103fm radio reported last Thursday.

The submitted complaint was led by attorney Yizchak Buntzel, who lost his son in combat during the Israel-Hamas war.

Buntzel explained that the complaint was submitted to the Knesset Ethics Committee due to the "defamatory things said."

Buntzel elaborated that "Odeh unrestrainedly opened his gaping mouth and fired harsh allegations against the soldiers who allow him to step on this land and live in peace, while not contributing anything to Israel in return."

Furthermore, Buntzel claimed that Arab Knesset members, in general, "time and time again humiliate us. They harm our soldiers who are currently fighting in battle." HADASH MK Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint Arab List, speaks at the Knesset in this file photo. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"We decided to take action - fifty families - and submit a complaint to the Ethics committee's Chairman," Buntzel explained. "The time has come to put an end to this type of talk spoken by Arab Knesset members."

The statements made by Odeh

The statements made about the IDF by Odeh leading up to the submitted complaint were that "what the army is - is a crime, it's killing, it's murder, it's a massacre."

These remarks were met by immediate protest from fellow MKs as Odeh was removed from the Knesset plenum.

"מה שהצבא עושה שם זה רצח, זה טבח - הרעבה של ילדים" - ח"כ איימן עודה הוצא מהמליאה בעקבות אמירותיו נגד צה"ל והביקורת על המצב ההומניטרי בעזה@AyOdeh@GermanYael1@hanochmilwidsky pic.twitter.com/k5uRwELAeo — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) March 20, 2024

In response, Odeh's party Hadash wrote on X that Odeh "was taken off the Knesset podium by a Likud MK. Odeh was removed for demanding the rest of Israel's 'opposition' to do its job and criticize the massacre and starvation Israel is inflicting on Gaza. The Knesset is de facto preventing anti-war speech."