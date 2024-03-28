World Court unanimously orders Israel to ensure Gaza humanitarian aid

Reuters reported on Thursday that judges at the International Court of Justice unanimously ordered Israel to take all the necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The ICJ said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life, and famine and starvation are spreading. "The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in," the judges said in their order. TRUCKS LINE UP near the Rafah border crossing on Saturday. It cannot be denied that the absence of an effective administrative mechanism to manage the distribution of humanitarian aid is strongly felt, says the writer. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)

The new measures were requested by South Africa as part of its ongoing case that accuses Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza. In January, the ICJ, also known as the World Court, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza humanitarian court-order

In Thursday's order, the court reaffirmed the January measures but added Israel must take action to ensure unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, and electricity, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza.

The judges added that this could be done "by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary." The court ordered Israel to submit a report a month after the order detailing how it had implemented the ruling.