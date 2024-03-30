US signs for more weapons for Israel as talks for Rafah are set for Monday

People walk by pphotographs of Israelis still held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv. March 10, 2024. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Professor Yonatan Dekel-Chen, the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was captured by Hamas on October 7, was interviewed on the "Kofman and Arieh" program on 103FM and sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported by Walla on Friday.

"The one who sits at the top and who is responsible for what happened, primarily, on October 7 - that is our Prime Minister," he said. "To return the captives or whoever is possible, to return them alive, not to sacrifice them again."