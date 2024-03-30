US signs for more weapons for Israel as talks for Rafah are set for Monday
At least 38, including five Hezbollah terrorists, reported dead in Aleppo airstrikes • US welcomes the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet
US-Israeli talks on Rafah could happen on Monday in DC - report
Talks between US and Israeli officials regarding the IDF's planned operation in Rafah could happen in Washington, DC as early as Monday, American officials told CNN on Friday.Go to the full article >>
US State Dept. spokesman: 'A revitalized Palestinian Authority is essential to delivering results'
According to a Friday Reuters report, the US welcomes the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, the US State Department.Go to the full article >>
Father of hostage captured by Hamas: ‘Netanyahu is to blame for what happened on October 7'
In a Friday radio interview, Prof. Yonatan Dekel-Chen urges Netanyahu to prioritize hostages return, reject sacrifices, and negotiate with Hamas for a safer resolution.
Professor Yonatan Dekel-Chen, the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was captured by Hamas on October 7, was interviewed on the "Kofman and Arieh" program on 103FM and sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported by Walla on Friday.
"The one who sits at the top and who is responsible for what happened, primarily, on October 7 - that is our Prime Minister," he said. "To return the captives or whoever is possible, to return them alive, not to sacrifice them again."Go to the full article >>
Biden: We must pause, reflect on pain of Arab American community
Biden acknowledges Arab American pain over the Israel-Hamas war and US support for Israel. Vows action amid widespread protests for ceasefire, pledges humanitarian aid.
Joe Biden on Friday acknowledged "the pain being felt" by many Arab Americans over the war in Gaza and over US support of Israel and its military offensive that has left Arabs, Muslims, and anti-war activists angry and disappointed.
Many Muslims and Arabs in the United States have urged the Democratic president to call for a permanent ceasefire, stop the sale of weapons to Israel, and use more leverage to protect civilian lives as a humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
US has signed off on more bombs and warplanes for Israel, Washington Post reports
The US in recent days authorized the transfer of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, according to two sources, Reuters reported on Friday.
The US in recent days authorized the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, according to two sources familiar with the effort, Reuters reported on Friday. This is despite Washington’s public expresses of concerns about an anticipated Israeli military offensive in Rafah.
The new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, said the sources, who confirmed a report in the Washington Post. Washington gives $3.8 billion US dollars in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally.Go to the full article >>
Gallant calls on the USA to establish a military force of Arab countries in the Gaza Strip
An Israeli official noted that senior officials in the IDF and the Defense Ministry discussed the issue recently with representatives from three Arab countries, including Egypt.
During his visit to Washington last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the possibility of establishing a multinational military force of Arab countries, according to Israeli media.
An Israeli senior official told Maariv that the United States would support this force, which would be responsible for controlling law and order in Gaza and escorting humanitarian aid convoys.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says