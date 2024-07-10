'Black kippah doesn’t exempt one from IDF service': says senior Shas haredi minister

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel of the Shas party emphasized the importance of equal conscription into the IDF, declaring that wearing a black kippah does not exempt one from military service.

Speaking at the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy annual conference at Reichman University on Wednesday, Arbel underscored the need for every eligible individual to be drafted, highlighting the necessity of upholding state laws.

This stance is particularly notable given the traditional position of the Shas party, which has historically opposed mandatory IDF service for Haredi Torah students.

Arbel's remarks courageously challenge the views of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who has firmly stated that "no one will be drafted into the army, not even one Torah student," and that the party will fight against such measures with all its strength are a source of inspiration.

Arbel addressed the broader societal context, stating, "The citizens of Israel are not merely tools for creating GDP (gross domestic product) and GNP (gross national product) – beyond economic importance, Israeli society also holds significant spiritual value, and we must not ignore this aspect when discussing Torah scholars." DESPITE THE IDF’s calculation that it needs 7,000 new troops, Monday’s vote to revive an older haredi draft bill was approved by the majority of the Knesset members. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

He emphasized the utmost importance of understanding and respecting the haredi community's perspective, especially regarding segregated academic studies, and the necessity of allowing haredim to pursue bachelor's degrees in segregated environments to prevent their disconnection from Israeli society.

Challenging traditional stance on IDF conscription

This statement marks a significant departure from Shas's established stance, reflecting internal tensions within the party and the broader haredi community. Shas has long fought against changes to conscription laws that would mandate IDF service for haredi yeshiva students, viewing such measures as an attack on their religious lifestyle and values. The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled existing exemptions unconstitutional, leading to ongoing legal and political battles.

Moshe Arbel, a member of the Knesset for the Shas party, has had a notable political career. Born in 1983, Arbel is a professional lawyer and has served as the legal adviser for the Shas party and the Interior Ministry.

He entered the Knesset in 2019 and has been involved in various legislative activities, mainly focusing on issues affecting the haredi community. Arbel's recent remarks highlight his willingness to address the contentious problems head-on, even if it means challenging the traditional positions of his party.

Shas is an ultra-Orthodox political party currently led by Arye Deri. Its actions revolve around improving the situation of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.