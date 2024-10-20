DateNight AI hosts pre-Simchat Torah speed dating event

DateNight AI hosts global virtual speed-dating events, with the next event marking Simchat Torah. Just as Simchat Torah brings people closer through dance and unity, DateNight AI’s event on October 21 at 9 p.m. aims to create an opportunity for Jewish singles around the world to connect and build relationships in a spirited environment.

In late August, many Jews celebrated Tu B’Av, the Jewish version of Valentine’s Day. As part of these celebrations, DateNight AI, in collaboration with CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah, hosted an event for marriage-minded Jewish singles to meet, matching over 2,500 Jews worldwide.

The event was a success with its unprecedented 6,000 participants, who, over the course of an hour, met different people depending on pre-set criteria (decided by participants during registration). The platform offered a chance for people looking for serious relationships to meet and interact, showcasing the centuries-old Jewish ability to remain connected in the Diaspora despite geographical limitations.

SINCE the concept of virtual speed dating may be foreign to many, the event organizers prepared an explanatory video, which was playing as the event started. The video included tips, such as placing your camera so you look at it, which can improve the quality of interactions.

As a person who avoids online dating and dislikes dating applications, I was both curious and hesitant to participate. However, after learning more about the event and its organizers, I chose to try it out.

Trying out DateNight AI

I did not regret that decision.

When I met each of the seven amazing women I got to speak with at the event, it was evident that I was not the only one who was excited to meet new people. While each conversation was short (approximately seven minutes), it gave me ample time to get to know the person well enough to decide whether I felt comfortable and was interested in meeting again.

Once the event was over, we received a feedback form where participants noted their impression of the people they spoke with and whether they were interested in meeting them again.

The following morning, an email was waiting in my inbox.

"You've got a match!" the email was titled.

Inside, I found out who I matched with, and their contact information was attached, allowing us to make the second move.

THE EVENT’S success was apparent not only by the record-breaking numbers, which set a new standard for online matchmaking, but also by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants.

An event participant shared with DateNight AI: “My friend got me to sign up [for] your virtual speed dating event tonight. I was a little hesitant, as I’ve never done anything like this before, but I’m so happy I did. I wanted to personally reach out to tell you how amazing and appreciated your work is… I can’t think of anything more inspiring than helping people find love in today’s crazy world. Thank you.”

“My first ever speed dating (in person or virtual). I thought it was great. Simple. Straightforward. Well organized,” wrote another event participant. And another participant commented, “I didn’t know anyone who I was matched with and appreciated the broad range of people I got to meet.”

The event, which relies heavily on hearing, was also accessible for those who are hearing impaired, since DateNight AI’s platform used Google captions. A hearing-impaired participant wrote, “Google captions worked well! I was surprised at how much I enjoyed the event.”

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with this event,” stated DateNight AI CEO Ian Mark. “Connecting 6,000 people in one night is not just a number – it’s a testament to the importance of our work in fostering meaningful relationships. We’re solving a real problem in the world by helping people find each other while transcending geographical barriers.”

To celebrate Rosh Hashanah with new beginnings, DateNight AI hosted a series of events in which thousands of participants met other Jewish people across the globe. Almost half of the participants found a match, emphasizing the importance of establishing a strong foundation for future Jewish relationships.

Since the event last year that drew around 3,000 participants, the growth in both attendance and success rates highlights a desire for platforms that foster real, meaningful connections among Jewish singles, mirroring the Jewish value of binyan bayit ne’eman be’Yisrael (building a faithful home in Israel).