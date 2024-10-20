IDF kills Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, destroys Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF troops of the Golani and Egoz units engaged in close-quarters combat and eliminated Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

The IDF added that soldiers from the 146th, 91st, 36th, and 98th divisions demolished terror infrastructure belonging to the terror group and confiscated weapons.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) guided by the Northern Command, eliminated some 64 Hezbollah terrorists the military added, noting that the air force had also targeted terror cells, military buildings and launchers that were directed towards Israel.

Troops operate in the Gaza Strip

The military noted that troops had also continued operations in the Gaza Strip, where the 252nd and 162nd divisions killed terrorists and destroyed infrastructure and many weapons.

In the past day, the IAF destroyed some 175 terror targets in both Lebanon and Gaza.