'A light of joy': Oron Shaul laid to rest in Israel

St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, whose body was recovered from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, was laid to rest in Israel on Monday afternoon in the Poria Illit cemetery. Shaul is buried next to his father, Herzl, who died in 2016. Thousands came to accompany Shaul on his final journey, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and several ministers and members of Knesset, along with other family members and relatives.

The IDF announced on Sunday that Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul’s body, abducted during Operation Protective Edge by the Hamas terror organization, was recovered by the IDF and the Shin Bet. His body was returned to his family after a combined operation based on precise intelligence gathered over a decade.

The return of Shaul’s body has been a central issue in negotiations with Hamas since the tragic event. On the morning of July 20, 2014, during a fierce battle in the Shejaiya neighborhood, an M-113 armored personnel carrier from the Golani Brigade was directly hit by an anti-tank missile. The attack killed six soldiers, and Oron’s fate remained unknown.

A few days later, Hamas claimed to have captured the soldier, displaying his identification and photos. Israel confirmed Oron’s death, and efforts to recover his body began immediately.

During Operation Swords of Iron, the IDF eliminated Wissam Farhat, involved in the abduction of the soldiers’ bodies, and destroyed the monument Hamas erected to honor the attack.

"This is one of the most significant operations in the Gaza Strip in which the Battalion [13th Battalion] took part. Returning Oron home for burial is our right and moral obligation. We will continue to act in every way and without interruption until all the kidnapped and missing are returned."

A mother's love

Zehava Shaul, Oron's mother, said that she was shocked that the IDF was able to recover his body.

"I thought I would have to continue living with you," Zehava Shaul said at the funeral. "To my great surprise, I got a call early in the morning to open the door. I got up in my pajamas and asked what they wanted from me now.

"They said to me, 'Zehava, Oron is home; they brought him back.' I said, 'Are you serious, or are you joking?' Then the officer told me it was true. I still haven't internalized that Oron is home, that he returned from captivity. My whole body was trembling," she said.

"I waited for him for so many years, and I didn't believe he would come back. I said to Oron, 'I thank the army, the Shin Bet, and the Prime Minister for doing one good thing and bringing you back to me.' I love you so much that I don't even know what to say anymore. It's very hard for me; I have so much more to say, but I no longer have the strength. Look at all the friends you love - they all came to say goodbye to you with us. I want to thank the soldiers who rescued you and wish for an easy and smooth release of all the captives still in Gaza. I love you, Mom."

'My hero brother'

Oron's brother, Aviram Shaul, described how depleted the family felt after the hostage deal was announced.

"There is no way to describe the emotional roller coaster we've experienced in the past few days," Oron's brother, Aviram Shaul, said. "Oron wasn't on the list of the deal, and I was completely drained, adding another failure to the pile.

Just a few hours later, at 4:30 a.m., the phone rang. They told us that officers would arrive shortly with an important update. In those moments, I ran out of patience. A few minutes later, there were knocks on the door - two messengers, just like in the worst movies you can imagine. The funeral of late Israeli soldier Oron Shaul at the cemetery in Poria Illit on January 20, 2025. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

"In an emotional face-to-face message, they informed us, 'We rescued Oron.' At that moment, there was an outburst of mixed emotions - sadness, joy, laughter; everything happened all at once. When the tension subsided, I offered them an espresso - the best espresso I've ever made."

"Grief is unbearable, and when accompanied by uncertainty and struggle, it is impossible to live alongside it. This dissonance has accompanied me for the past decade – a personal struggle alongside a continuous public battle. Oron shouldn't have gone into Gaza to fight, but he insisted, and the rest is history. It's no coincidence that he received the President's Medal of Excellence – he was always mission-focused, determined, and goal-driven, never backing down.

"Oron always brought light, calm, laughter, care, and everything wrapped in a small gift back to our family. Today, we receive this gift back, and it's a significant closure for Oron, too, who admired the army and the Golani Brigade and was proud to wear the uniform and brown beret.

"Oron was rescued with IDF soldiers by his side, [with] Golani soldiers carrying him in their own hands back into Israeli territory. Thank you to the IDF and the soldiers for this opportunity for closure. Operation Protective Edge isn't over until Oron and Hadar return. Oron has returned - Hadar will return too; we have no doubt.

"Thank you to the public who took part in our struggle. Today is a sad moment, but at last, we can embrace the grief, unite with you, and dedicate enough attention to you. We endured a whole decade of dark memorials at home, meaningless Memorial Days. It's all over now, and a new chapter begins. It's time to allow pure pain to enter, allow tears to flow, live, and dream. The entire nation holds its breath and salutes you, Oron. My hero brother, rest in peace. I love you and miss you so, so much."

A eulogy from beyond the grave

Herzl Shaul's brother, Oron's uncle, spoke on behalf of Herzl, Oron's father who passed away from cancer eight years ago, read the eulogy Herzl wrote in his final days: "At Herzl's request, I will read his words to Oron.

"'My beloved Oron, you've come home to your border, your land, your homeland - to your father. I knew you would return; I never had a shadow of a doubt, even in the most difficult moments during this prolonged period. I knew that the people of Israel would not abandon their sons and that they would not move forward and leave you behind.

"'Oron, you are a light of joy, caring, sensitive, charismatic, honest, and responsible - even more than I was. You are funny and friendly. You're my son, and I miss you so much. I waited for you to come back. I remember the moments I stood beside you, watching how you became a young and impressionable man. My beloved son Oron, I knew you would come back to me. Dad.'"

'A nation does not abandon its own'

President Isaac Herzog addressed the Shaul family and commemorated the Israeli hero.

"Zehava, Aviram, Ofek, the dear Shaul family, and all those who loved and cherished Israel's hero, St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul: Today, after more than 10 years, a painful circle of waiting, longing, and mourning without consolation has been closed. Brave Oron fell in battle in the Gaza Strip during Operation Protective Edge, and his body was abducted. He went into battle knowing he was fighting for his people and homeland.

"I will never forget the moment I received the news of Oron's abduction. Since then, I haven't stopped thinking about him – the leading soldier, recipient of the President's Medal of Excellence, and the principled man who believed that 'a nation does not abandon its own.'

Today, after a decade, the Shin Bet and the IDF managed to return his body in a courageous operation.

"Beloved Zehava, all of Israel has not stopped thinking of you and hoping for Oron's return. We ask your forgiveness for the excruciating years you endured. I also think of dear Herzl, who did not live to see Oron's return.

"Rachel, the poet, wrote about the anticipation and pain that were the essence of your being. I send my support to the families of all the kidnapped, especially the family of Lt. Hadar Goldin, and pledge to continue fighting to bring all the kidnapped back home.

"In this cemetery, just a few days ago, First Sgt. Aviel Weissman, another hero of Israel, was buried. I embrace his family and all the families of the fallen and hope that they will know no more sorrow. A decade has passed, but we still want our best sons to fight against enemies and cry out for the return of all those kidnapped. The living for rehabilitation, and the fallen for the grave of Israel. We will leave no one behind.

"I appeal to all citizens of Israel - let us stand together, as we have always stood, in memory and honor of the heroism of Oron Shaul and all the fallen. May his memory be etched in our hearts for generations to come."

'An open, bleeding wound'

Colonel Adi Ganon, the Golani Brigade Commander, said that the news of Shaul's death made many Israelis emotional.

“Dear and beloved Shaul family—Zehava, the late Herzl, who is so missed today, but I am sure is with us in spirit, Ofek, and Aviram. Oron fought in the battle in Shejaiya, a place filled with bloodthirsty enemies. Opposing them stood the determined Golani Brigade, fighting for the State of Israel. During that battle, Oron fell and did not return. That battle left an open, bleeding wound in me, in the battalion commanders, and the brigade. While we returned, our souls remained tied to Oron’s.

Last Sunday morning, Israelis woke up to the news that brought hope and left no eye dry. This mission closed a circle with the forces who fought that night over ten years ago. My brother Oron, how I wish we were meeting somewhere else. Oron, the beautiful face of this land, has returned to its soil forever.

Zehava, a few months ago, we stood together on Memorial Day during the siren in your yard. You embraced us, strengthened our hands, and reminded us of our great responsibility. Above all, you believed that Oron would return. Shaul family, Oron—our Oron, your Oron, Israel’s Oron—has come home. Blue-eyed, our Golani brother who was with us every day.”

Halevi: 'We need to bring back Hadar Goldin'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke about the return of Oron's body to Israel, saying, "Last night, after an operation over a few days, an intelligence operation and several operational activities—we brought back Oron Shaul, may his memory be a blessing, after a little more than ten years. He will soon be laid to rest in Israel.

"Last night, we brought him back to Israeli territory. After more than 10 years, we still need to make every effort and explore every lead to bring back Hadar Goldin and then, along with him, all the hostages and all the fallen; this is our mission. You need to know that your strong presence here enables the allocation of IDF resources, efforts, and troops to other arenas, as well as everywhere that things are happening. We were here six weeks ago, where most of the effort was concentrated, which has moved. You have carried out your missions with great success, and now we will move forward in other arenas."