Bill authorizing egalitarian prayer at Kotel proposed by coalition MK

The Western Wall would have official, government-approved egalitarian prayer, according to a new bill submitted by MK Alon Tal of Blue and White in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition.
The bill would implement a resolution creating a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall that was passed by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and then abandoned under haredi (ultra-Orthodox) pressure four years ago. The Western Wall deal called for a large, state-recognized egalitarian section that would be created at the southern end of the Western Wall and would be accessible from the main Western Wall complex and run by a board, including progressive Jewish representatives and members of the Women of the Wall organization.In his role as minister of Jerusalem affairs, Bennett built a plaza at the southern end of the wall in 2014 that was set to be upgraded as part of the Western Wall agreement, which was written by current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit when he was Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary. An identical bill was submitted in the 20th Knesset by then-MK Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid), who is Orthodox.במקום אחדות ואהבת חינם, גם את כבשת הרש שקיבלו יהודים שרוצים להתפלל על פי אמונתם, מנסים לגזול קיצוניים ועוד ב-ט' באב. הגשתי בשבוע שעבר הצעת חוק להסדרת התפילה בכותל שמבטיחה מקום ליהודים המאמינים בשוויון ושאפשר להתפלל ביחד. אני בטוח שהקואליציה הנוכחית תדאג לכבד את כלל הזרמים ביהדות. pic.twitter.com/ZKmuOx9a0Q— אלון טל - Alon Tal (@MKAlonTal) July 17, 2021
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said he was outraged by the incident. He called on Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid to take all necessary steps to enable all Jews to worship undisturbed at the Western Wall from now on."מקדש שני שהיו עוסקין בתורה ובמצות וגמילות חסדים, מפני מה חרב?מפני שהיתה בו שנאת חנם"— נחמן שי- Nachman Shai (@DrNachmanShai) July 17, 2021
“I am beyond appalled and dismayed by the baseless hatred demonstrated by a group of extremist Orthodox zealots who disrupted the lawful Tisha B’Av service conducted by Conservative Jews at the section of the Western Wall set aside for egalitarian prayer," Lauder said. "The non-Orthodox streams of Judaism are every bit as legitimate as the Orthodox. If not unequivocally condemned by the Israeli government, this latest provocation will only drive a further wedge between Israel and the Diaspora.”The non-Orthodox streams of Judaism are every bit as legitimate as the Orthodox. If Tisha B’Av appalling events at the western wall are not unequivocally condemned by the Israeli government, this latest provocation will only drive a further wedge between Israel and the Diaspora.— Ronald S. Lauder (@lauder_ronald) July 18, 2021
Darkenu, a non-partisan NGO, sent a letter to Bennett and other ministers demanding that progress be made as quickly as possible on the Western Wall agreement that is intended to create egalitarian prayer spaces at the site. Darkenu also called for an increased police presence to allow Jews of all streams of Judaism to pray at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall."As a religious, Orthodox Jew, I am ashamed at religious Jews spreading hate on Tisha Be'Av," said Darkenu CEO Yair “Yaya” Fink. "The Western Wall belongs to all Jews in the world."I call on PM @naftalibennett and Alternate PM @yairlapid to take all necessary steps to enable all Jews to worship undisturbed at the Western Wall from now on. pic.twitter.com/xj2SZ0LDpk— Ronald S. Lauder (@lauder_ronald) July 18, 2021