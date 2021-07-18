The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bill authorizing egalitarian prayer at Kotel proposed by coalition MK

The bill would implement a resolution creating a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 18, 2021 13:23
MK Kariv reads Torah scroll at Western Wall plaza (photo credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)
MK Kariv reads Torah scroll at Western Wall plaza
(photo credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)
The Western Wall would have official, government-approved egalitarian prayer, according to a new bill submitted by MK Alon Tal of Blue and White in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition.
The bill would implement a resolution creating a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall that was passed by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and then abandoned under haredi (ultra-Orthodox) pressure four years ago.
The Western Wall deal called for a large, state-recognized egalitarian section that would be created at the southern end of the Western Wall and would be accessible from the main Western Wall complex and run by a board, including progressive Jewish representatives and members of the Women of the Wall organization.
In his role as minister of Jerusalem affairs, Bennett built a plaza at the southern end of the wall in 2014 that was set to be upgraded as part of the Western Wall agreement, which was written by current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit when he was Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary. An identical bill was submitted in the 20th Knesset by then-MK Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid), who is Orthodox.
The bill comes after several hundred hard-line religious-Zionist activists descended on the current egalitarian section of the Western Wall (known as the Israel section), on Saturday night and held prayer services there, severely disturbing the services of a Masorti (Conservative) group.
The Orthodox activists arrived at the site ahead of the group for the Tisha Be'av fast evening service, which includes the reading of the Book of Lamentations and prayers of mourning for the destruction of the ancient Jewish temples in Jerusalem, sang during the Masorti group’s reading of Lamentations, making it extremely difficult to hear the reading.
The large numbers of religious-Zionist activists also set up a mechitzah, or gender-separation divider, in opposition to the custom of the egalitarian section, and also prevented some dozens of Masorti worshipers from entering the site who came a short while afterwards.
"Instead of unity and baseless love, even the small section for Jews who want to pray according to their faith was stolen by extremists on Tisha Be’Av," Tal wrote on Twitter. "I am sure the current coalition will ensure that all the streams in Judaism will be respected."
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) told Army Radio that it was wrong to increase "wickedness and hatred" on Tisha Be'Av.
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said he was outraged by the incident. He called on Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid to take all necessary steps to enable all Jews to worship undisturbed at the Western Wall from now on.
“I am beyond appalled and dismayed by the baseless hatred demonstrated by a group of extremist Orthodox zealots who disrupted the lawful Tisha B’Av service conducted by Conservative Jews at the section of the Western Wall set aside for egalitarian prayer," Lauder said. "The non-Orthodox streams of Judaism are every bit as legitimate as the Orthodox. If not unequivocally condemned by the Israeli government, this latest provocation will only drive a further wedge between Israel and the Diaspora.”
Darkenu, a non-partisan NGO, sent a letter to Bennett and other ministers demanding that progress be made as quickly as possible on the Western Wall agreement that is intended to create egalitarian prayer spaces at the site. Darkenu also called for an increased police presence to allow Jews of all streams of Judaism to pray at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall.
"As a religious, Orthodox Jew, I am ashamed at religious Jews spreading hate on Tisha Be'Av," said Darkenu CEO Yair “Yaya” Fink. "The Western Wall belongs to all Jews in the world."


