The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Can the new gov't resolve Israel's deepest religion and state issues?

RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS: Can the legislation that the new coalition has stated it wishes to advance actually be passed?

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 17, 2021 20:38
THE CHIEF Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem. (photo credit: FLASH90)
THE CHIEF Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Throughout former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as premier, matters of religion and state were almost entirely designated to the trust of the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.
This state of affairs even held true, to a certain extent, when those parties were not in the 33rd government of Israel of 2013 to 2015, in which Yesh Atid tried but was relatively unsuccessful in making headway on such issues.
This failure was in part due to opposition from conservative and hardline religious-Zionist rabbis who exerted pressure on the Bayit Yehudi Party led by Naftali Bennett against far-reaching reforms, but also due to pressure exerted by the ultra-Orthodox parties on Netanyahu, which warned him not to break their political alliance by allowing serious legislative changes on religion and state issues.
The new government sworn in on Sunday faces formidable political difficulties given its razor-thin majority and the ideological disparity of its coalition partners, as well as major diplomatic and security challenges.
But despite these problems, and despite the combustible nature of religion and state issues in the Jewish state, the new government has pledged, in an appendix to the coalition agreements on a mutually agreed coalition legislative agenda, to enact four reforms on such matters, all of which will be carried out through legislation.
Indeed, very short time frames have been given to pass all four pieces of legislation, with one scheduled for approval within 30 days of the establishment of the government, and the others within 60 or 90 days, indicating a real, if not legally binding, commitment to these issues.
Specifically, the appendix lays out reforms to decentralize the kashrut supervision market; decentralize conversion; change the electoral body for selecting chief rabbis; and changing the composition of the committee for selecting Rabbinical Court judges.
The legislation on kashrut would permit any municipal rabbinate or religious council to expand its kashrut supervision operations beyond its municipal boundaries, allowing it to hire kashrut supervisors and inspectors around the country and oversee kashrut in any restaurant or food business that requests its services, from Eilat to Katzrin.
The idea is to create competition among municipal rabbinates for the custom of food businesses, in order to improve kashrut supervision services which are frequently panned by businesses themselves as well as state reports, and have also suffered from severe corruption.
The legislation on conversion would allow municipal chief rabbis to perform conversions, thereby decentralizing authority over conversion from the control of the Chief Rabbinate and allow liberally inclined municipal chief rabbis, all of whom are Orthodox, to implement policies such as the conversion of minors, and to utilize more moderate criteria for conversion in general.
A third piece of legislation would change the makeup of the electoral body that elects chief rabbis, with the specific goal of electing “a Zionist chief rabbi” – that is, not ultra-Orthodox ones like the two current incumbents.
Finally, the appendix on legislation stipulates the passage of a bill that would guarantee at least two spots on the Selection Committee for Rabbinical Judges for women, with the goal of giving women greater influence over the selection of rabbinical judges, who have great impact on the lives of women in Israel, even though women themselves are barred from being rabbinical judges.
Aside from these four issues, there are several other matters of religion and state that are lurking in the background and that will need to be addressed, or ignored.
One of those is the government’s Western Wall resolution of 2016 which determined to create a state-recognized space for non-Orthodox prayer at the southern end of the Western Wall, but which was suspended indefinitely by the same government in 2017 following ultra-Orthodox resistance to the plan, after initially consenting to it.
Another issue will be providing for civil marriage, or civil unions, which is an important concern for Yisrael Beytenu, while permitting public transport on Shabbat is an additional topic which the left-wing and liberal parties of the coalition will seek to advance.
Promoting the study of core curriculum topics, such as maths, science and English, in ultra-Orthodox schools is another important issue for Yisrael Beytenu which is stipulated in its coalition agreement with Yesh Atid.
Tani Frank, head of the religion and state department of the religious-Zionist Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah lobbying group, argues that decentralizing the Chief Rabbinate’s services, such as conversion and kashrut, is key to improving their quality.
He says the monopoly on one hand and the centralized authority on the other, of the Chief Rabbinate over much of religious life in Israel is a “systemic failure” which lends itself to abuse of power and has allowed the body to believe it can act without restraint.
THE QUESTION arises, however, as to whether the legislation that the new coalition has stated it wishes to advance can actually be passed.
Perhaps the most severe political problem the current government suffers from is its bare-minimum majority, which will make its life hellish in every aspect of its parliamentary work, be it in committees, passing legislation or merely surviving votes of no confidence.
The prime minister is therefore eager to draft in parties from the opposition to his already unwieldy coalition, but his options appear limited to the ultra-Orthodox parties, although the chances of such a defection look very slim at least in the short term.
Nevertheless, concern for antagonizing Shas and UTJ may mitigate against the passage of the proposed reforms, in the hope that delaying or watering them down could leave the way open for them to join the government in the future.
Additionally, conservative religious elements in the coalition such as Yamina MK Nir Orbach, who was formerly the senior adviser to the highly conservative Bayit Yehudi leader Rafi Peretz, could create problems in passing such legislation.
And senior New Hope figure and Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin is close to hard-line elements in the religious-Zionist sector who fervently oppose any diminution of the authority of the Chief Rabbinate.
When every single MK in the coalition is needed to pass a bill, this becomes a significant problem.
Frank expresses optimism, however, that the proposed legislation can be successfully passed into law.
He notes that Yamina is mostly denuded of rabbinic influence following the split with the Religious Zionist Party, and that the new religious services minister, Matan Kahana, is more moderate than former deputy religious services minister Eli Ben-Dahan, who ran the ministry between 2013 and 2015 but whose roots and influences lie in the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist community.
Frank opined that many of the religious-Zionist voters who voted for Yamina are religiously moderate and see the proposed reforms as necessary and desirable to overhaul a religious establishment that is no longer in tune with the needs and opinions of much of the religious-Zionist community.
“Yamina will need to show its voters that it is actually acting on these issues,” said Frank.
Shahar Ilan, an expert on religion and state issues and a columnist for Calcalist, agrees that the proposed reforms would be advantageous to religious life in Israel, but says that the government must be very careful in how it proceeds.
For Ilan, a former deputy director of the Hiddush religious pluralism organization, the combustible nature of religion and state concerns, especially when put into a legislative format, means that great caution should be exercised over this agenda so as not to blow up the entire government.
Although Ilan sees some of these issues as critical to the health of the country, such as core curriculum studies for ultra-Orthodox pupils, he says he is more concerned about the damage to the rule of law and democracy that could occur were the government to fall and Netanyahu to return to power.
“Netanyahu already proved he is ready to harm and burn every gatekeeper of democracy and the rule of law in order to influence and stop his trial, so it is critical he does not return to power,” said Ilan.
As such, Ilan said, changes beyond those spelled out in the coalition agreements should, if they are to be advanced, be carried out by administrative changes to government regulations instead of legislation.
Passing laws in the Knesset draws attention, invokes the ire of the religious and ultra-Orthodox parties, and creates political pressure and problems.
So instead of pursuing legislation on civil unions as sought by Yisrael Beytenu, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked could simply approve the registration of civil marriages conducted online and remotely by the US state of Utah.
This would resolve the highly problematic situation in which tens of thousands of Israelis cannot marry in their own country, owing to the monopoly over marriage held by the established religious institutions – the Chief Rabbinate for Jews – while at the same time avoiding a massive parliamentary showdown and putting wavering MKs under pressure.
The Western Wall agreement is also procedurally easy to resolve, requiring a simple vote in the cabinet, although doing so would certainly draw ire from the ultra-Orthodox parties.
Changes have been proposed to the language of the initial resolution which would obscure, but not alter, the fact that representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements would be on the site’s administrative council, and this might ease the passage of this step.
Regulations in the Transportation Ministry could be changed to allow for greater numbers of minibus taxis to operate on Shabbat, circumventing the need for legislation on the issue, says Ilan.
And pressuring ultra-Orthodox municipal councils, through carrots and sticks, to allow the establishment of state ultra-Orthodox schools in their jurisdictions instead of threatening all ultra-Orthodox schools with funding cuts would prevent a huge confrontation with the haredi community and ward off internal coalition opposition from elements close to UTJ and Shas in New Hope and Yamina.
Ilan says that the reforms over kashrut, conversion and how the next chief rabbis are chosen are largely internal religious battles, which the government could contain and withstand.
But sweeping and dramatic changes to highly sensitive and symbolic issues such as civil marriage, public transport on Shabbat and ultra-Orthodox education should be put aside for another day.
OVER THE course of the last 12 years, conflicts in the Jewish state over religious matters have become one of the most bitterly divisive schisms in Israeli society, in which concerns for national and religious identity have clashed with demands for pluralism and freedom from religious coercion.
The government does indeed have a frightening array of challenges before it, and at the same time faces huge political obstacles in advancing any agenda it might be able to agree upon.
But problems with the control over religious life have persisted and festered for too long in the Jewish state, and a failure to redress some of those issues could accelerate the erosion of trust in religious institutions and deepen societal schisms.


Tags Judaism reform conversion kashrut chief rabbinate of israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must tread carefully to not provoke critics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by