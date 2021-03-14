Coronavirus: Gov’t debates expanding number of returnees, destinations

The government is considering expanding the number of returnees allowed in the country, as well as destinations where flights to and from Israel can depart, in spite of the opposition of health officials, as the Hight Court of Justice prepares to hear a petition demanding the authorities to let in all Israelis who wish to vote on the March 23 elections.Currently, up to 3,000 people can enter the country daily from a limited set of destinations, including New York, Frankfurt and London. However, on Sunday morning the cabinet discussed whether to increase the limit to 4,000 and to allow flights from all destinations, while maintaining the limits on number of passengers.variants from abroad to enter Israel.“We have no reason to believe that there will be a lockdown in Israel during Passover,” he pointed out. “We are seeing very encouraging data. We are experiencing the very miracle that we all dreamed of - the miracle of vaccines. More than five million good people have come and got vaccinated and thanks to them we now find ourselves where we are.”“It is the first time that we are positively surprised from corona, and it feels good,” the minister added.Israel is currently the country with the highest vaccination rate in the world, with some 5.1 million people inoculated with at least one dose, and 4.1 million of them with both.Earlier in the morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that the election is only reason the airport has reopened, explaining that the ministry opposed the move.During an interview with 103 FM Radio, which is part of The Jerusalem Post Group, Edelstein expressed optimism about the situation but warned against permitting
Also on Sunday, the R rate, which measures the ability of the disease to spread, dropped below 0.8, the level that indicates that the pandemic is receding and stood at 0.78.Some 773 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Saturday, with 2.9% of tests returning positive, according to an update by the Health Ministry.Of those infected, 644 patients are in serious condition and 191 are on ventilators. The death toll stood at 5,992.