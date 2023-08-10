The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Crime in Israel

Man indicted for shooting adopted son nine times, stabbing twice in heart

The victim, Omri Blum, was adopted by suspect Shai Blum and his wife almost 22 years ago.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 11:54

Updated: AUGUST 10, 2023 11:55
Israel Police squad car. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Police squad car.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A Modi’in man was indicted for the murder of his adopted son on Thursday morning, having been accused of shooting him nine times and stabbing him twice in the heart, the Central District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

The victim, Omri Blum, was adopted by suspect Shai Blum and his wife almost 22 years ago. According to the indictment, the victim suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and was diagnosed as autistic.

The man lived at a home for autistic people in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, but would often escape to visit his parents. The adoptive parents were ordered by the court to be the victim's guardians, but at the beginning of July, the couple attempted to cancel the order due to difficulty in dealing with their adopted son's behavior.

Police involvement earlier this summer

In mid-July, the victim was brought to the parent's home by police after he had escaped again, though the suspect at first refused to accept him.

The suspect reportedly requested to speak to his adopted son in a nearby forest grove. It is alleged that the adoptive father brought a pistol and three magazines, and the adopted son brought a knife.

An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

They argued under unclear circumstances, the police said in the arrest warrant, and the father allegedly shot his adopted son nine times in the chest. As the victim lay on the ground, the suspect allegedly took the knife and plunged it twice into his adopted son's chest, leaving the blade embedded in his heart.

Police were called to the scene, and the man claimed that he was attacked by his adopted son. After an investigation, Blum was arrested for murder



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
2

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
3

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by