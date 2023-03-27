In pictures: Judicial reform protests continue, airport shuts down

Israelis continued to protest on Monday against the judicial reform as the people waited for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement in which he was expected to announce a temporary end to the judicial reform legislation.

Here are some of the best snapshots of another dramatic day across Israel:

Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid addresses protesters at a demonstration after against the government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Travelers were also photographed at Ben-Gurion Airport following the announcement that there will be no flights leaving Ben-Gurion Airport until further notice as part of widespread strikes announced by the Workers' Union on Monday morning.

Travelers look at a monitor displaying delayed flights after take-offs were suspended as part of nationwide protests against the government's judicial overhaul plan at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ITAI RON)

Mounted police officers confronted protesters in Jerusalem amid concerns that a planned right-wing protest could cause violence in the capital city.

Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

