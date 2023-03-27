The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
In pictures: Judicial reform protests continue, airport shuts down

Here are some of the best snapshots of another dramatic day of protests and political turmoil across Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 18:21
Border Police forces confront student protesters in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023 (photo credit: MAYA MARKMAN)
Border Police forces confront student protesters in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023
(photo credit: MAYA MARKMAN)

Israelis continued to protest on Monday against the judicial reform as the people waited for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement in which he was expected to announce a temporary end to the judicial reform legislation.

Here are some of the best snapshots of another dramatic day across Israel:

Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG) Israeli protesters attending a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)
Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid addresses protesters at a demonstration after against the government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid addresses protesters at a demonstration after against the government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Travelers were also photographed at Ben-Gurion Airport following the announcement that there will be no flights leaving Ben-Gurion Airport until further notice as part of widespread strikes announced by the Workers' Union on Monday morning.

Travelers look at a monitor displaying delayed flights after take-offs were suspended as part of nationwide protests against the government's judicial overhaul plan at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ITAI RON) Travelers look at a monitor displaying delayed flights after take-offs were suspended as part of nationwide protests against the government's judicial overhaul plan at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ITAI RON)
Travelers look at a monitor displaying delayed flights after take-offs were suspended as part of nationwide protests against the government's judicial overhaul plan at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ITAI RON) Travelers look at a monitor displaying delayed flights after take-offs were suspended as part of nationwide protests against the government's judicial overhaul plan at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ITAI RON)

Mounted police officers confronted protesters in Jerusalem amid concerns that a planned right-wing protest could cause violence in the capital city.

Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)


