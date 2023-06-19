The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Master Chef to offer its creations at new Carlton Tel Aviv bar

The Contento Beach Bar is a new vibrant and lively destination situated at the Carlton Hotel Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 19:38
Contento Beach Bar (photo credit: David Moyal)
Contento Beach Bar
(photo credit: David Moyal)

A new food bar at Carlton Tel Aviv is ready to offer its customers the unique creations of an Israeli master chef to enhance the flavor of their summer.

The Contento Beach Bar is a vibrant and lively destination situated on the beautiful Tel Aviv seafront. The menu, curated by chef Lior Ohayon, introduces a special selection of foods designed to provide a culinary delight that complements the beach experience.

“I am very excited for this new beginning with the Contento Beach Bar,” Ohayon said. “It is a simply magical and beautiful location and we are working hard to provide a total experience of good food, great drinks, and a perfect atmosphere.”

Contento Beach Bar Tel Aviv (Credit: David Moyal)Contento Beach Bar Tel Aviv (Credit: David Moyal)

The bar offers a wide range of refreshing beverages to suit all preferences including cocktails, cold beers, and non-alcoholic beverages too.

“We are happy to announce this unique collaboration, from which both bar visitors and guests of the luxury hotel will enjoy the highest standards of Carlton Tel Aviv,” Yossi Navi, CEO of the Carlton Tel Aviv hotel, said. “This is yet another example of diverse collaborations that we create at the hotel according to our vision - providing experiential, and luxurious services to our guests from Israel and around the world.”

Contento Beach Bar Tel Aviv (Credit: David Moyal)Contento Beach Bar Tel Aviv (Credit: David Moyal)

The partnership between the Carlton Hotel Tel Aviv and the Contento food bar includes Amir Atias, Roey Wolnerman, Amit Zanuri, Barel Adam, Ben-Or Biton, Lani Moxham, Uri Shay Hadad as well as Ohayon.

“We are excited to open Contento in the perfect location in Tel Aviv,” said Wolnerman, on behalf of the bar owners. “With 20 years of experience hosting in several restaurants around the city, Contento – from the Italian word for happy – is a food bar created on the uniqueness of our cocktails, the amazing food of chef Lior Ohayon and a special experience with the background of the Tel Aviv sunset.

Contento will host a variety of events and activities in the coming months, including live music performances, parties and special events. These events provide a sense of community and opportunities for socializing and making new connections.

 The ‘sunset bar’ offers a unique atmosphere and celebrates cultural diversity, gifting visitors the perfect end to a busy day in or out of the office.

“I am really looking forward to meeting and serving all the customers who will come tonight and throughout the summer,” Ohayon concluded.

“We are open every day from 6:00 pm until late,” echoed Wolnerman.

 This article was written in cooperation with Carlton.



Tags Tel Aviv restaurant food food in tel aviv Carlton Tel Aviv
