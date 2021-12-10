The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Exclusive interview with Miss South Africa

The Miss Universe pageant will take place on December 12 in Eilat and will be broadcast around the world.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 12:23
Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane (photo credit: COURTESY/THE MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION)
Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane
(photo credit: COURTESY/THE MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION)
“If I had not come to Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, I think I would have regretted it for the rest of my life,” said Lalela Mswane, who won the Miss South Africa pageant and then defied the South African government, which pressured her to boycott the contest, because it is being held in Israel. She spoke in an interview on Thursday night, in between rehearsals for the pageant’s musical numbers, breaking her silence about the pressure she has faced.
The pageant will take place on December 12 in Eilat and will be broadcast around the world. This is the first time it has been held in Israel.
“My soul would not have been at peace if I had skipped it,” said Mswane, a law-school graduate, model and dancer. A devout Catholic, she said that she was moved when she visited the Old City of Jerusalem with the other contestants, especially the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where she felt “calmness and a sense of renewal.”
This feeling of calmness was particularly welcome because the 24-year-old who became Miss South Africa in October has been in the eye of a storm of controversy since she won the title. The South African government’s arts and culture ministry came into conflict with the organizers of the South African pageant  after the government called for Mswane to boycott, citing Israeli “atrocities against Palestinians.”  
South Africa has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Israel in recent years and withdrawn its ambassador. South African politicians released statements calling on Mswane to boycott, describing Israel as an “apartheid regime” and questioning how any South African could choose to participate in an event held in the country. The government withdrew its support, although the national pageant continued to back her.
A GROUP OF Miss Universe contestants, looking beautiful and sensible, pose for a photo at the Western Wall this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A GROUP OF Miss Universe contestants, looking beautiful and sensible, pose for a photo at the Western Wall this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa organization, wrote on Instagram: “Lalela will be a role model to young women – not just across the country, but across the African continent. Anyone who wants to rob Lalela of her moment in the spotlight is unkind and short-sighted.”
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, praised her on Twitter after the contestants visited the capital in late November, for “speaking truth to power and not just being a beautiful but a very brave lady.”
Political leaders in South African continued to push her to drop out. Taking part in the contest could “prove disastrous to her (Mswane’s) future and public standing as a young, black woman,” Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa said.
But on Thursday night, Mswane, who comes from Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal province, did not sound like a woman who felt that she faced a disastrous future. “Certain people have put me through hell and back. It has not been the easiest thing to deal with,” she admitted. “But I choose to be optimistic.” Her religious faith has helped. “The way everything unfolded reminded me of His greatness and why I’m here.”
She was enthusiastic about the friendliness of Israelis she had met: “I always thought South Africa has the friendliest people on earth but it might be rivaled by Israel.”
She is certain that she made the correct choice to use the platform given by the pageant’s publicity “to shed a light on the issue of women’s rights.” She is also concerned that young South Africans lack opportunities and she runs a foundation that aims to empower youth.
While some South Africans have criticized her decision, others support her. “I’ve gotten every kind of comment on social media,” she said.
Although Mswane was always determined to come to Eilat, another obstacle got in her way: the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, which was found in South Africa. But she was able to make it to Israel just in time.
Asked about her post-pageant plans, Mswane said, “My primary goal is to win. I’m a firm believer. I give it all to God.”


Tags south africa israel boycott beauty pageant Miss Universe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by