Reports of Hamas agreeing to hostage release, second round of US-Iran talks

Netanyahu speaks to Gaza hostage Eitan Mor's family • Protests for continuation for hostage deal held in Jerusalem on Sunday night

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025.
Second round of US-Iran nuclear talks expected in Rome, Axios reports

By REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)
A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place on Saturday in Rome, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two sources with knowledge of the issue.

Hamas agrees to additional hostage release, agreement in final stages - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)
Hamas has agreed to the release of additional hostages in two stages, as well as to provide up-to-date information on the remaining hostages, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday night.

Netanyahu speaks to Gaza hostage Eitan Mor's family

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the family of Gaza hostage Eitan Mor, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday night.

Authorities changing visas status of students at southern US universities due to Gaza stance

More than 100 students at southern US universities have had their visas revoked as deportation proceedings continue against Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil, among others.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Policemen arrest student during students and pro-Palestine activists protest across New York City demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist and recent Columbia graduate in the borough of Manhattan. (photo credit: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Policemen arrest student during students and pro-Palestine activists protest across New York City demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist and recent Columbia graduate in the borough of Manhattan.
Students at southern US universities have begun to have their visas rescinded over their stance on the war in Gaza, NBC reported on Sunday. 

WATCH: Protests for continuation for hostage deal held in Jerusalem on Sunday night

Sunday marks 555 days that the remaining 59 hostages have been held captive in the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Protestors and families of the hostages outside the home of Ron Dermer, calling for the release of all the hostages on April 13, 2025. (Credit: Yair Palti)

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan and among the most vocal critics of the government, was at a demonstration in front of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's house Jerusalem's Liberty Bell Park on Sunday night, speaking about the conditions her son has endured in captivity.

Israel at war: What you need to know


    • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.

    • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.

    • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.

    • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.

    • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.

    • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.

    • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.