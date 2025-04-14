Reports of Hamas agreeing to hostage release, second round of US-Iran talks

SORT BY Latest Oldest

A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place on Saturday in Rome, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two sources with knowledge of the issue.

Hamas has agreed to the release of additional hostages in two stages, as well as to provide up-to-date information on the remaining hostages, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the family of Gaza hostage Eitan Mor, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday night.

Students at southern US universities have begun to have their visas rescinded over their stance on the war in Gaza , NBC reported on Sunday.

Policemen arrest student during students and pro-Palestine activists protest across New York City demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist and recent Columbia graduate in the borough of Manhattan.

WATCH: Protests for continuation for hostage deal held in Jerusalem on Sunday night

Sunday marks 555 days that the remaining 59 hostages have been held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Protestors and families of the hostages outside the home of Ron Dermer, calling for the release of all the hostages on April 13, 2025. (Credit: Yair Palti)

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan and among the most vocal critics of the government, was at a demonstration in front of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's house Jerusalem's Liberty Bell Park on Sunday night, speaking about the conditions her son has endured in captivity. Go to the full article >>

