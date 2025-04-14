Reports of Hamas agreeing to hostage release, second round of US-Iran talks
A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place on Saturday in Rome, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two sources with knowledge of the issue.
Hamas agrees to additional hostage release, agreement in final stages - report
Hamas has agreed to the release of additional hostages in two stages, as well as to provide up-to-date information on the remaining hostages, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday night.
Netanyahu speaks to Gaza hostage Eitan Mor's family
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the family of Gaza hostage Eitan Mor, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday night.
Authorities changing visas status of students at southern US universities due to Gaza stance
More than 100 students at southern US universities have had their visas revoked as deportation proceedings continue against Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil, among others.
Students at southern US universities have begun to have their visas rescinded over their stance on the war in Gaza, NBC reported on Sunday.
WATCH: Protests for continuation for hostage deal held in Jerusalem on Sunday night
Sunday marks 555 days that the remaining 59 hostages have been held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan and among the most vocal critics of the government, was at a demonstration in front of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's house Jerusalem's Liberty Bell Park on Sunday night, speaking about the conditions her son has endured in captivity.
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.