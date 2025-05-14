Possible killing of Hamas head may help hostage deal efforts, IDF intercepts PIJ rockets

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Crete, Greece, GFZ says, felt in central Israel Reports from Israelis, particularly in the center of the country, including Tel Aviv and surrounding areas, reported feeling shockwaves from the earthquake. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By REUTERS Seismic waves are seen on a screen during a demonstration of an earthquake early warning system which triggers sirens if a nationwide network of 120 seismic monitoring stations detects a strong earthquake, at the Geological Survey of Israel in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the island of Crete in Greece on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Yinon Magal criticizes Edan Alexander's family for not thanking Netanyahu In his post on X, Magal wrote: "Edan Alexander's mother, in a disgusting display of good-naturedness and lack of culture, does not thank the prime minister." MIKI LEVIN JERUSALEM POST STAFF By Israeli journalist Yinon Magal speaks during the Jabotinsky conference in Jerusalem, December 23, 2024. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) Yinon Magal, host of The Patriots on Channel 14, launched an attack on X/Twitter against released hostage Edan Alexander and his family for not thanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli defense officials warn of 'widespread starvation' risk in Gaza - NYT IDF officers reportedly said that "immediate steps were needed to ensure that the system to supply aid could be reinstated fast enough to prevent starvation." JERUSALEM POST STAFF By A UN staff member stands in front of humanitarian supplies for Gaza stored at Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses storing aid for Gaza, in the Egyptian border town of El-Arish, Egypt, April 8, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER) Some IDF officials have "privately concluded that Palestinians in Gaza face widespread starvation unless aid deliveries are restored within weeks," the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

'Aid will no longer reach Hamas': Danny Danon to UN "Israel will not cooperate with a mechanism that strengthens those who kidnapped, murdered, raped and tortured our citizens," Danon said. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By ISRAEL'S AMBASSADOR to the UN Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian question, in November. (photo credit: REUTERS/Kent Edwards) Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said the current United Nations humanitarian aid system enables Hamas to benefit from international assistance and must be stopped.

Houthi ceasefire followed US intel showing terrorists sought off-ramp Houthi leaders began reaching out sometime around the first weekend in May to US allies in the Middle East, two US officials said. By REUTERS US Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) shows a picture of a weapons system used by Houthi terrorists during a House Intelligence Committee hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 26, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS) Days before a surprise US ceasefire agreement with Houthis, US intelligence started picking up indications the Yemeni terrorists were looking for an exit after seven weeks of relentless US bombings, four US officials said.

IDF destroys Hamas terror tunnel infrastructure hidden beneath Khan Yunis's European Hospital JERUSALEM POST STAFF By (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT) The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) destroyed Hamas terror tunnel infrastructure hidden beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, the military confirmed on Tuesday night.

Witkoff gifts Edan Alexander Star of David necklace belonging to his late son Witkoff said he had worn the necklace for more than 25 years and now wanted Alexander to wear it in his son's memory. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By Edan Alexander wearing Star of David necklace gifted by Steve Witkoff. (photo credit: Canva, Hostage and Missing Families Forum) Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, presented released hostage Edan Alexander with a Star of David necklace on Tuesday during a visit to Ichilov Hospital.

Iran to meet European powers May 16 to discuss nuclear issue, diplomatic sources say By REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO) Iran will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday with European parties to their now moribund 2015 nuclear deal, two European and an Iranian diplomatic source said on Tuesday. The talks come as both sides seek to position themselves ahead of an expected fifth round of US-Iranian negotiations in the coming days.

What Israel's Netanyahu is doing in Gaza is shameful: France's Macron By MAARIV , REUTERS breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's policy in Gaza, where half a million people are allegedly facing starvation, was shameful and that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.