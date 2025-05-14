Possible killing of Hamas head may help hostage deal efforts, IDF intercepts PIJ rockets
Earthquake felt in central Israel • Yinon Magal criticizes Edan Alexander's family • The ‘Post’ hears from inside Iran
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Crete, Greece, GFZ says, felt in central Israel
Reports from Israelis, particularly in the center of the country, including Tel Aviv and surrounding areas, reported feeling shockwaves from the earthquake.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the island of Crete in Greece on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Yinon Magal criticizes Edan Alexander's family for not thanking Netanyahu
In his post on X, Magal wrote: “Edan Alexander’s mother, in a disgusting display of good-naturedness and lack of culture, does not thank the prime minister.”
Yinon Magal, host of The Patriots on Channel 14, launched an attack on X/Twitter against released hostage Edan Alexander and his family for not thanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli defense officials warn of 'widespread starvation' risk in Gaza - NYT
IDF officers reportedly said that "immediate steps were needed to ensure that the system to supply aid could be reinstated fast enough to prevent starvation."
Some IDF officials have "privately concluded that Palestinians in Gaza face widespread starvation unless aid deliveries are restored within weeks," the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
'Aid will no longer reach Hamas': Danny Danon to UN
“Israel will not cooperate with a mechanism that strengthens those who kidnapped, murdered, raped and tortured our citizens," Danon said.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said the current United Nations humanitarian aid system enables Hamas to benefit from international assistance and must be stopped.
Houthi ceasefire followed US intel showing terrorists sought off-ramp
Houthi leaders began reaching out sometime around the first weekend in May to US allies in the Middle East, two US officials said.
Days before a surprise US ceasefire agreement with Houthis, US intelligence started picking up indications the Yemeni terrorists were looking for an exit after seven weeks of relentless US bombings, four US officials said.
IDF destroys Hamas terror tunnel infrastructure hidden beneath Khan Yunis's European Hospital
The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) destroyed Hamas terror tunnel infrastructure hidden beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, the military confirmed on Tuesday night.
Witkoff gifts Edan Alexander Star of David necklace belonging to his late son
Witkoff said he had worn the necklace for more than 25 years and now wanted Alexander to wear it in his son’s memory.
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, presented released hostage Edan Alexander with a Star of David necklace on Tuesday during a visit to Ichilov Hospital.
Iran to meet European powers May 16 to discuss nuclear issue, diplomatic sources say
Iran will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday with European parties to their now moribund 2015 nuclear deal, two European and an Iranian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
The talks come as both sides seek to position themselves ahead of an expected fifth round of US-Iranian negotiations in the coming days.
What Israel's Netanyahu is doing in Gaza is shameful: France's Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's policy in Gaza, where half a million people are allegedly facing starvation, was shameful and that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.
UN aid chief slams Israel's Gaza aid plan as 'cynical sideshow'
United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday slammed a plan by Israel for the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip as a "cynical sideshow, a deliberate distraction, a fig leaf for further violence and displacement."
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.