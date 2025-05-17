IDF begins expanded operations in Gaza Strip, intercepts drone from east
Following IDF strikes at two Houthi-controlled ports on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to assassinate Houthi leaders in a statement.
"As we said: If the Houthis continue to fire missiles toward the State of Israel, they will suffer painful blows — and we will also target terror leaders as we have done with Deif and the Sinwars in Gaza, Nasrallah in Beirut, and Haniyeh in Tehran. We will hunt down and eliminate Abd al-Malik al-Houthi in Yemen as well," he said.
In this statement, he referenced the two Sinwars, the previous Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was confirmed killed in mid-October, and his successor, Mohammed Sinwar, whose death has not yet been confirmed. The IDF attempted to assassinate him on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that these strikes are just the beginning. "There will be more to come. We are not willing to sit idly by and allow the Houthis to harm us. We will strike them much harder, including their leadership and all the infrastructure that enables them to harm us.”Go to the full article >>
IDF evacuates Gazans in North ahead of large-scale ground op.
The IDF began a wide-scale operation to evacuate the Palestinian population from northern Gaza on Friday ahead of a significant ground operation as part of the effort to topple Hamas rule and return the hostages.
In recent hours, reports have been received from the Gaza Strip about leaflets being distributed from the air, calling on civilians to evacuate the area immediately.
The leaflets distributed by the IDF in northern Gaza read, among other things: “Urgent warning! To everyone in this area, whether in a shelter, a tent, or a building, you are in a dangerous combat zone, and the area is not safe! Evacuate immediately southward.”
The move is intended to prepare the ground for the next phase of the operation, which is a broad ground offensive against Hamas.
IDF strikes two Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed further strikes after the series of Houthi missile attacks this week.
The IDF struck the Hodeidah and Al-Salif ports in Yemen on Friday, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.
The military said that these ports are used for transferring weapons and are "another example of the cynical use and exploitation of civilian infrastructure by the Houthi terrorist regime to advance terrorism."
The strikes were carried out by 15 Israeli air force fighter jets, and over 35 munitions were dropped on the ports.
US developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya, NBC News reports
Palestinians, according to one source, may be incentivised to leave with the promise of a stipend and housing.
The Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate as much as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, NBC News reported on Friday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.
Citing two people with direct knowledge and a former US official, NBC reported that the plan is under serious enough consideration that the US has discussed it with Libya's leadership.
In exchange for resettling the Palestinians, the administration would release to Libya billions of dollars of funds the US froze more than a decade ago, according to the same three sources.
WATCH: IDF begins renewed offensive in Gaza with operation 'Gideon’s Chariots'
The military said that it had launched several strikes and deployed forces to secure swaths of land in the Gaza Strip to renew its offensive in the enclave.
The military began Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza on Friday, the IDF announced in a statement.
The military said that it had launched several strikes and deployed forces to seize swaths of land in the Gaza Strip to renew its offensive in the enclave.
The Jerusalem Post reported that the IDF, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, struck over 150 terror targets in Gaza on Friday.
The Air Force has attacked the Gaza Strip 60 times since Friday morning, with a bomb being heard every four minutes, Maariv reported. The IAF also targeted Beit Lahiya and Jabalya in northern Gaza with heavy airstrikes overnight on Thursday.
Palestinian officials have claimed dozens of deaths and injuries from the Friday attacks.
Tanks began advancing toward the Al-Salateen neighbourhood in western Beit Lahia on Friday, Gazan residents told BBC News, who claimed that a number of occupied civilian homes were destroyed.
Drone launched from the east intercepted
The IDF said it intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from the east on Saturday morning.
