IDF begins expanded operations in Gaza Strip, intercepts drone from east

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issue statements following IDF strikes on Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, May 16, 2025. (credit: Defense Ministry)

Following IDF strikes at two Houthi-controlled ports on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to assassinate Houthi leaders in a statement.

"As we said: If the Houthis continue to fire missiles toward the State of Israel, they will suffer painful blows — and we will also target terror leaders as we have done with Deif and the Sinwars in Gaza, Nasrallah in Beirut, and Haniyeh in Tehran. We will hunt down and eliminate Abd al-Malik al-Houthi in Yemen as well," he said.

In this statement, he referenced the two Sinwars, the previous Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was confirmed killed in mid-October, and his successor, Mohammed Sinwar, whose death has not yet been confirmed. The IDF attempted to assassinate him on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that these strikes are just the beginning. "There will be more to come. We are not willing to sit idly by and allow the Houthis to harm us. We will strike them much harder, including their leadership and all the infrastructure that enables them to harm us.”