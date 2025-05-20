UK, France, Canada consider sanctions on Israel, IDF announces death of fallen soldier
Paying heavy price for hostages is a strength, not a weakness, Gantz says • 'Evil will not triumph': Witkoff pledges action against Hamas
'IDF movement on ground in Gaza aids US hostage efforts,' Adam Boehler says at 'Post' conference
"If Hamas wants to come and make a legitimate offer, we're always open to that," he said. "Part of that stems from the movement of the IDF on the ground."
IDF movements on the ground have aided in the US hostage deal efforts, US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler said at The Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday.
"If Hamas wants to come and make a legitimate offer, if they're willing to release hostages, we're always open to that," he said. "Part of that stems from the movement of the IDF on the ground."
Paying heavy price for hostages is a strength, not a weakness, Gantz says
While most Israelis did not want to govern the Palestinians, they were also not willing to risk national security, Gantz added.
Israel’s willingness to pay a heavy price for the return of hostages from Hamas captivity is a strength, not a weakness, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said at the Jerusalem Post’s annual New York conference on Monday.
"We must bring home all of the hostages and take of the rest later," Gantz said.
'Evil will not triumph': Witkoff pledges action against Hamas, Iran, calls for unity
“This is not just a conflict; it is evil. And let me be clear, evil will not triumph,” Witkoff stated, referring to the rise of Middle East terrorism.
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the Trump administration remains determined to see Hamas defeated, prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and expand the Abraham Accords, at The Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday.
He recalled that in January 2021, "President Trump left the Middle East transformed. Iran was reeling, its proxies starved of resources, and the Abraham Accords were a radiant promise of peace and prosperity."
Brian Mast to 'Post': 'Trump prefers diplomacy over bombs'
"He's the person who put sanctions on Iran and has put secondary sanctions on those who seek to do business with Iran."
US Congressman Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, trusts US President Donald Trump unequivocally, as he stated at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York City on Monday.
"There is no doubt that the Iran deal Trump is planning will include 'no enrichment,'" he added.
UK, France, Canada consider sanctions on Israel over Gaza war, West Bank settlements
In a joint statement, the countries warned: “If Israel does not stop the renewed military offensive and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete steps in response."
Leaders of Britain, France, and Canada stated on Monday that they oppose Israel's ongoing military presence in Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and they may take action.
In a joint statement, the countries warned: "If Israel does not stop the renewed military offensive and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete steps in response," The Jerusalem Post learned.
IDF announces death of Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, who fell in northern Gaza
He married his wife Emunah only seven months ago, and left behind his parents and three sisters.
The IDF announced on Monday the death of Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, who fell during combat while operating in the northern Gaza Strip.
Chirak, 22, was from the Israeli outpost Harasha in the Binyamin Regional Council in the northern West Bank, and was a soldier in the military's 601st Combat Engineering Battalion.
IAF strikes terror targets throughout Gaza Strip - report
IAF airstrikes were reported throughout the Gaza Strip between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Arab media.
Houthis say they will impose naval blockade on Port of Haifa
The Houthi terrorist organization announced on Monday night that they are working to impose a naval blockade on the Port of Haifa.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.