UK, France, Canada consider sanctions on Israel, IDF announces death of fallen soldier

US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler speaks with Post journalists Zvika Klein and Amichai Stein at the Jerusalem Post Conference on May 19, 2025. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

IDF movements on the ground have aided in the US hostage deal efforts, US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler said at The Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday.

"If Hamas wants to come and make a legitimate offer, if they're willing to release hostages, we're always open to that," he said. "Part of that stems from the movement of the IDF on the ground."