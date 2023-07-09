The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

IDF S. Command Chief: We must continue to keep down Gaza terror

IDF Southern Commander Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkleman, Toledano said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad could have quiet if they remained quiet.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 9, 2023 10:52

Updated: JULY 9, 2023 11:24
AN IDF soldier conducts door-to-door searches this week during the Jenin operation. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
AN IDF soldier conducts door-to-door searches this week during the Jenin operation.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Outgoing IDF Southern Commander Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano on Sunday said that Gaza’s terror groups will continue to pose a challenge and must be confronted with proactive initiative and surprise.

Speaking at a ceremony in which he concluded his term and transferred command over to incoming IDF Southern Commander Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkleman, Toledano said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad could have quiet if they remained quiet.

Toledano said that Gaza could even experience increased economic development if the terror groups maintained quiet.

However, Toledano stated that if Gaza commits any attack or violation against Israel, the IDF must continue to respond quickly and firmly.

These responses must keep Hamas and Islamic Jihad on their feet and not be predictable in order to deter future violations, he said.

Members of Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) Members of Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Further, Toledano said that IDF operations in Gaza in 2021, 2022 and May of this year all showed that the IDF needs to continue to look forward to be ready for new challenges from Gaza.

Next, Toledano said the first lesson he learned as Southern Commander was that, “Hamas is defated by people who see each other face to face. From this experience of directly seeing each other and understanding the deep responsibility, we can accomplish the mission.”

He said that the IDF would always win as long as its personnel say, “Who will go if not me? I will go, even if I might not come back. And with a positive outlook, with love and caring and gratitude,” to the IDF and the country.

In addition, Toledano referenced challenges in the Negev, including the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

He complimented Egypt and Jordan for their cooperation on border security issues.

Toledano said that the IDF had elevated its fight against drug smuggling, but that “we still have lots of work to do.”

Comments from IDF chief-of-staff Herzi Halevi

IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Toledano created, “strong plans, but also knew when he needed to switch plans” mid-operation due to changed circumstances.

Halevi stated that the IDF continues to confront a multifront conflict with different fronts impacting each other and that the IDF must weigh the use of force in light of how that use can impact the other fronts.

He said, the “fight against terror does not end with one operation. It requires continuation always being ready.”

Finkleman noted that he had fought exactly nine years earlier with Hamas in July 2014 in Operation Protective Edge, including losing some of the soldiers under his command – something which brought home the gravity of his role.

He said, “there are many and complex challenges. The mission is clear. We will act according to the values of the IDF, being at attention, readiness, initiative, and boldness to win.”

Next, he said that he knew all of the key defense establishment parties, local residents and foreign officials who helped maintain security in the South.

Further, he added that he knew that with their teamwork, they would succeed in the IDF’s mission.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by