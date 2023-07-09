IDF S. Command Chief: We must continue to keep down Gaza terror

Outgoing IDF Southern Commander Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano on Sunday said that Gaza’s terror groups will continue to pose a challenge and must be confronted with proactive initiative and surprise.

Speaking at a ceremony in which he concluded his term and transferred command over to incoming IDF Southern Commander Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkleman, Toledano said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad could have quiet if they remained quiet.

Toledano said that Gaza could even experience increased economic development if the terror groups maintained quiet.

However, Toledano stated that if Gaza commits any attack or violation against Israel, the IDF must continue to respond quickly and firmly.

These responses must keep Hamas and Islamic Jihad on their feet and not be predictable in order to deter future violations, he said.

Further, Toledano said that IDF operations in Gaza in 2021, 2022 and May of this year all showed that the IDF needs to continue to look forward to be ready for new challenges from Gaza.

Next, Toledano said the first lesson he learned as Southern Commander was that, “Hamas is defated by people who see each other face to face. From this experience of directly seeing each other and understanding the deep responsibility, we can accomplish the mission.”

He said that the IDF would always win as long as its personnel say, “Who will go if not me? I will go, even if I might not come back. And with a positive outlook, with love and caring and gratitude,” to the IDF and the country.

In addition, Toledano referenced challenges in the Negev, including the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

He complimented Egypt and Jordan for their cooperation on border security issues.

Toledano said that the IDF had elevated its fight against drug smuggling, but that “we still have lots of work to do.”

Comments from IDF chief-of-staff Herzi Halevi

IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Toledano created, “strong plans, but also knew when he needed to switch plans” mid-operation due to changed circumstances.

Halevi stated that the IDF continues to confront a multifront conflict with different fronts impacting each other and that the IDF must weigh the use of force in light of how that use can impact the other fronts.

He said, the “fight against terror does not end with one operation. It requires continuation always being ready.”

Finkleman noted that he had fought exactly nine years earlier with Hamas in July 2014 in Operation Protective Edge, including losing some of the soldiers under his command – something which brought home the gravity of his role.

He said, “there are many and complex challenges. The mission is clear. We will act according to the values of the IDF, being at attention, readiness, initiative, and boldness to win.”

Next, he said that he knew all of the key defense establishment parties, local residents and foreign officials who helped maintain security in the South.

Further, he added that he knew that with their teamwork, they would succeed in the IDF’s mission.