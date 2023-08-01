Intrinsic Defender: Israel, US launch two-week joint naval drill

The Israeli Navy and the US 5th Fleet on Sunday kicked off their annual joint maritime exercise at a ceremony in Haifa.

Dubbed Intrinsic Defender, the two-week joint drill is centered on boosting operational readiness and navy-to-navy cooperation.

As part of this, the two navies will practice a number of naval maneuvers and scenarios, such as vessel inspections, maritime surveillance, boarding procedures, underwater constructions, search and rescue, and mine countermeasures.

Soldiers will also drill for underwater missions, including joint diving, using unmanned underwater vehicles, and carrying out sabotage missions.

"Israel is one of our most capable maritime partners and these exercises further underscore historic military cooperation achieved in recent years," said V.-Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces.

Israeli and US naval troops are seen in Haifa kicking off the two-week joint maritime drill Intrinsic Defender, on July 30, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Training and operating together strengthen regional maritime security and stability."

Israel-US naval military cooperation

Intrinsic Defender follows the last joint naval drill, held back in March 2022, which centered on maritime security, explosive ordinance disposal, and unmanned systems integration.

However, it is also one of several joint exercises the US and Israel have carried out together since Israel joined US Central Command (CENTCOM) in September 2021.

Since then, the US and Israeli navies have carried out 18 different joint military exercises both with each other and with other nations. In addition, US and Israeli naval forces have held joint patrols in the Gulf of Aqaba, Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden.