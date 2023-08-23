The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gallant, IDF meet with local W. Bank leaders to smooth over tensions

Plans are in the works for expanding and constructing better roads in hotspot areas, but local leaders worry whether these will arrive in time to prevent the next attack.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 17:46
Israeli security forces seen at the entrance to the West Bank city of Hebron, after the deadly shooting attack on Route 60, August 21, 2023 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Israeli security forces seen at the entrance to the West Bank city of Hebron, after the deadly shooting attack on Route 60, August 21, 2023
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and top IDF officials, including the repeatedly attacked IDF Central Commander Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, met on Wednesday to try to smooth over differences over handling the current Palestinian terror wave.

At the IDF Central Command's headquarters in Jerusalem, Gallant first received a situation update, including ongoing efforts to arrest the terrorists who perpetrated this past weekend's terror attack in Huwara.

From the IDF side, besides Fuchs, who has been a regular verbal punching bag for some Religious Zionist party and local West Bank political officials, IDF Chief-of-Staff (Lt.-Gen.) Herzi Halevi, IDF Deputy Chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, West Bank Civil Administration Chief Maj. Gen. Rasan Alian, and others were present along with Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen . (res.) Eyal Zamir.

In terms of local regional leaders, Gush Etzion bloc Regional Council Leader Shlomo Neeman, Ariel Mayor Eli Shaviro, Shomron Regional Council Leader Yossi Dagan, Binyamin Regional Council Leader Yisrael Gantz, and several other such local officials were present.

Gallant directed the IDF to increase its efforts to locate and seize illegal Palestinian weapons in the West Bank.

Vehicles drive on Highway 443 past the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit Horon (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)Vehicles drive on Highway 443 past the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit Horon (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

He said that the IDF would maintain its increased presence for the time being - currently at 23 battalions, which is nearly double what it was before the March 2022 waves of terror started.

The defense minister told the local West Bank officials that he appreciated their support of Israel's security forces - though Dagan and some others have regularly lambasted those same forces - and that this support was critical to ensuring support from both rank-and-file soldiers and from local West Bank residents.

In addition, Gallant said he was committed to strengthening the settlement enterprise and presented the ministry's latest efforts to the local officials in terms of widening roads to reduce traffic in dangerous areas as well as to increase bullet-proof shielding for student transport vehicles.

The ministry has been working on increasing the number of lanes in repeat ambush areas where Jewish-resident cars get stuck in traffic in Palestinian areas, which makes them easier targets for terrorists.

However, in one example, Huwara, the real security project is building a new road for Jewish residents to bypass Huwara entirely, and that is expected to take more than another 12 months.

No new war!

The Jerusalem Post has learned that another massive operation, such as the July 3-4 massive operation in Jenin, is not in the cards in the near future.

Given those limitations: that the IDF is not expected to become more aggressive in fighting terror as the Religious Zionist party, Dagan, and other Jewish West Bank residents want, and that even the new road changes in many places will take months if not a year or more, it was unclear if Gallant's meeting had any significant chance of assuaging the local leaders' concerns.

It was also unclear that they would stop attacking Fuchs whenever there is a terror attack, absent a more aggressive pushback by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose support for Fuchs and IDF officials of late has been more lukewarm than the support they have received from Gallant.



