New cutting-edge IAI spy aircraft closer to IDF delivery

"The ORON is the world’s most advanced aircraft of its kind," according to a statement by the ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 15:01
Israel Air Force flight trianing. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel Air Force flight trianing.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that a cutting-edge Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) surveillance aircraft has successfully integrated new intelligence systems, another major step toward final delivery.

A statement by the ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) said "The ORON is the world’s most advanced aircraft of its kind," but neither the statement nor a spokeswoman could give an actual timeline, suggesting deployment is still a minimum of months away. 

The ministry did say that test flights have commenced and that a rent ceremony was held to celebrate "the intelligence systems’ successful integration into the cutting-edge ORON aircraft.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in the aircraft’s development and testing program. The ORON aircraft will now advance to the joint test flight phase conducted by the Israeli Air Force and IAI."

Further, the ministry said that it jointly developed the aircraft with IAI’s ELTA Group, the Israeli Air Force, the Intelligence Corps, and the Navy.

Israeli Air Force pilots look down at Tel Aviv during the annual Independence Day flyover, April 26, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The aircraft will change the playing field

Next, the ministry said that because it is "Equipped with revolutionary sensors and C4I systems, the ORON will provide the IDF with unprecedented intelligence capabilities across expansive terrain, enabling real-time monitoring of ground movements under diverse weather and visibility conditions."

Various details regarding the aircraft and that it would be operated by the Israeli Air Force’s “Nachshon” 122nd squadron were previously reported by the Jerusalem Post in April.

Lt. Col. Yoed, Head of the ministry's DDR&D Missionized Aircraft Branch stated, "ORON is a joint multi-domain, multi-sensor solution which will provide the IDF with game-changing capabilities to counter threats far and near.

The unique capabilities of the ORON ISR System include the ability to accurately track multiple targets across a wide area of coverage, in all weather and visibility conditions, with high precision over great distances and in real time, enabling a decisive and timely response to all threats. 

In addition, Lt. Col. ‘A’, Commander of the IAF's 122nd Squadron responded, “This airborne system has unique capabilities that exemplify the combined strength of all the IDF’s various branches. The IAF's elite 122nd Squadron fully recognizes the great responsibility of effectively utilizing this aircraft and its ability to protect the State of Israel."



