IDF maps home of terrorist who killed Ukrainian lone soldier in Maccabim

Israeli security forces confiscated a variety of illegal weapons, including two improvised explosive devices found hidden in a child's bedroom.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 14:12

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 14:39
Palestinian gunmen march after an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian village of Aqaba, in the West Bank, September 1, 2023. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen march after an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian village of Aqaba, in the West Bank, September 1, 2023.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Israeli security forces were active on Thursday night and Friday morning in the West Bank, mapping the home of the terrorist who carried out Thursday's attack and arresting a total of nine wanted individuals, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

The terrorist's home is located in the village of Deir Amar. 

Clashes broke out in the town of Aqaba while Israeli forces attempted to remove a wanted person from his home in order to arrest him. He reportedly shot at Israeli forces and, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the man was killed after being shot in the head. Another man was reportedly wounded by gunfire. 

The military said soldiers and border police surrounded a house in Aqabah, using shoulder-fired rockets and grenades against the building and later finding two improvised explosive devices inside. It said they arrested two wanted suspects.

Destruction and withdrawal 

Witnesses said the house was extensively damaged with a large hole blown into an external wall, parts of an interior wall blown away, and debris strewn across a sitting room.

Israeli military vehicles seen during an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian village of Aqaba, in the West Bank, September 1, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Israeli military vehicles seen during an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian village of Aqaba, in the West Bank, September 1, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Throughout the evening, the Israeli security forces confiscated a variety of illegal weapons, including M-16 firearms and explosives. In Aqaba, two improvised explosive devices were found hidden in a child's bedroom.



