IDF maps home of terrorist who killed Ukrainian lone soldier in Maccabim

Israeli security forces were active on Thursday night and Friday morning in the West Bank, mapping the home of the terrorist who carried out Thursday's attack and arresting a total of nine wanted individuals, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The terrorist's home is located in the village of Deir Amar.

Clashes broke out in the town of Aqaba while Israeli forces attempted to remove a wanted person from his home in order to arrest him. He reportedly shot at Israeli forces and, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the man was killed after being shot in the head. Another man was reportedly wounded by gunfire.

The military said soldiers and border police surrounded a house in Aqabah, using shoulder-fired rockets and grenades against the building and later finding two improvised explosive devices inside. It said they arrested two wanted suspects.

Destruction and withdrawal

Witnesses said the house was extensively damaged with a large hole blown into an external wall, parts of an interior wall blown away, and debris strewn across a sitting room.

Throughout the evening, the Israeli security forces confiscated a variety of illegal weapons, including M-16 firearms and explosives. In Aqaba, two improvised explosive devices were found hidden in a child's bedroom.