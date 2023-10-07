Jerusalem Post correspondent on the frontlines of Gaza border attacks

Jerusalem Post Correspondent Seth Frantzman went to the Gaza border today, amid a massive number of insurgent attacks from Hamas and Hamas-affiliated terror groups.

“We are here on the border of Gaza at the moment, next to Yav Mordechai," Frantzman said via video. "We can see a lot of forces…of course IDF, moving toward the strip. This is in the wake of a very deadly, very awful terrorist attack this morning.

“We are about as close as we can get to Gaza now, we are next to Yar Mordechai on the road that goes towards the arrows crossing. We can see here a very large presence of security, ambulances, and everything you can expect."

Frantzman said that most of the roads around Gaza were closed for a 10 to 20 miles radius.

"Here we can see in the background, there has been some smoke and fire around the very deadly attacks this morning," Frantzman added. “I am standing here on one of the roads that is leading to Sderot, all the roads that lead to the Gaza border have been blocked.

“You can see behind us a checkpoint where a lot of the cars are stopped here…everywhere within around 10 miles of Sderot seems to have been blocked off by checkpoints and security personnel."

On the border, Frantzman waited for more updates from the morning's terrible attacks. The ambulances continued to circulate.

"We can see here, there are ambulances that are going out and also going back in," he said. "There have been iron dome interceptions overhead recently, we can hear aircrafts and helicopters – all in the wake of this morning’s terrible attacks.”