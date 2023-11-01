WATCH: IDF ramps up multi-front Gaza offensive

In an ongoing military operation, the IDF ground forces intensified their activities in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, working together with the air and naval forces, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The joint effort aims to neutralize ground-based threats and deliver a significant blow to the terror organization Hamas.

As the ground operations escalate, the air and navy forces have been pivotal in augmenting the campaign. Combat aircraft, drones, naval vessels, and artillery have been actively aiding ground forces, ensuring precise targeting and implementing aerial attacks as required.

Real-time intelligence has played a crucial role in the operation. Information gathered is immediately shared with both air and naval forces to guide and enhance their assault, leading to highly coordinated and combined strikes by the IDF. Smoke rises following an Israeli strike inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel, October 31, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

These combined efforts have already seen notable success. Several key Hamas installations have been neutralized, ranging from observation posts and tunnels to rocket launchers and military positions.

In addition to infrastructural damages inflicted on Hamas, numerous terrorists have been neutralized, and multiple infiltration attempts into Israeli territory have been successfully thwarted.

Brig.-Gen. T., the commander of Squadron 105, emphasized the force's determination, stating, "The air force provides support and serves as aerial targeting and a protective force for the soldiers on the ground. The strikes are of an intensity that the Hamas terror organization has never encountered before. We operate in close collaboration with the ground and naval branches, shoulder to shoulder, until victory."