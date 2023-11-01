Defense Min. Gallant lauds IDF's operations on Gaza border visit

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the IDF for their impactful ground operations against terrorist entities on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the 36th Brigade, stationed at the Gaza border, according to a statement.

Gallant, accompanied by senior military officials including Deputy Chief of the General Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, Maj.-Gen. Itai Veruv, Commander of the 36th Brigade Brig.-Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, and Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter took stock of the current operational scenario. He was informed about the brigade's readiness for sustained ground operations and their significant accomplishments in neutralizing terrorist cells and infrastructure.

What did Gallant say?

The minister expressed his admiration for the coordination between the ground, aerial, and naval units, stating, "Today I met IDF soldiers along the Gaza border, I heard their reports and am impressed with their activities. Our operations are forceful and effective in achieving their targets, as a result of the coordination between our ground, aerial and naval forces."

"I would like to commend our troops for their important achievements in the field - striking terrorists of all ranks - from those fighting on the ground and all the way up to their commanders. IDF activities are exposing tunnels, forcing terrorists to exit these tunnels, and dealing them heavy blows," Gallant continued. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the IDF troops of the 36th Brigade on the Gaza border, November 01, 2023 (credit: Ariel Hermoni/IMoD)

Gallant didn't shy away from addressing the cost of the ongoing operations, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the IDF. "Unfortunately, there is also a price paid [loss] on our side, as with every battle," he remarked. "We will carry on with full force. I wish to express my appreciation to all our troops - from the IDF Chief of Staff to our soldiers on the field."