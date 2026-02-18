The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Wednesday announced that it would facilitate the visits of up to 10,000 Palestinians per day to the Temple Mount during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Strategically, Israel tends to try to facilitate significantly increased visiting capacity for Palestinians to that area during the Muslim holy month, in keeping with its commitment to providing free access to places of religious worship in its territory to all religious groups, as well as to calm potential Israeli-Palestinian issues which might spike during the month of fasting when traditionally tensions can run high.

Ramadan began on Tuesday and runs until March 19.

A statement from COGAT said, “Following a security situation assessment, the political echelon has accepted the recommendation of the defense establishment regarding the framework for the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the month of Ramadan. This is intended to allow and facilitate freedom of worship and religion for the public, subject to maintaining security stability.”

COGAT further stated that “under the framework, 10,000 Palestinian worshippers will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount for Friday prayers throughout the month of Ramadan, subject to obtaining a dedicated daily permit in advance. Entry for men will be permitted from age 55, for women from age 50, and for children up to age 12 when accompanied by a first-degree relative.”

Praying at dawn during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, March 2023. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

Despite the general policy of allowing increased visitation during this period, Israel often prohibits men and women in the potential security-risk age-range of those who sometimes commit crimes, in order to reduce chances of public order disruption and security events.

Consistent data has shown that minors under the age of 12 and grandparent-age persons in their 50s are almost never involved in ideological Israeli-Palestinian conflict-related crimes.

COGAT: Permits conditional on prior security approval

COGAT added that, “all permits are conditional upon prior security approval by the relevant security authorities. In addition, residents traveling to prayers at the Temple Mount will be required to undergo digital documentation at the crossings upon their return to the areas of Judea and Samaria at the conclusion of the prayer day.”