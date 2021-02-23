Hundreds of Israelis stuck in Russia, Ukraine, UK due to airport closure

Hundreds of Israelis are currently stuck in Russia, Ukraine and the UK and are unable to return to Israel – despite having entry permits – since there are no direct flights to Tel Aviv and passengers face financial, health or logistical difficulties using the only connecting flight through Frankfurt.

At the same time, the government decided on Monday to further reduce the number of people who can enter the country per day, down from a mere 600 to just 200.

According to organizers among them, there are currently 90 Israelis stuck in Kiev with permission to enter the country from the Exceptions Committee of the Transportation Ministry, and another 40 still waiting for a permit.

In Moscow, there are 150 Israeli citizens who have gotten permission to enter the country and approximately 50 more awaiting a permit.

In the UK, there are at least 60 people with permits, while former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman, who has been working to assist Israelis stuck abroad, said there are dozens more.

Currently, the only regular flights to Israel fly from Frankfurt or New York, after the government shut down all commercial flights into Israel on January 25.

But for many travelers, using these destinations for connecting flights into Tel Aviv is not possible.

Ksenia Shelymagina flew to Moscow on January 12 to take care of her grandfather who is suffering from cancer and has no other relatives to assist him.

She suffers, however, from an autoimmune disease which requires ongoing medical therapy and is concerned that flying through Frankfurt, which will require a waiting process in the airport, could be dangerous to her health.

“I am a new immigrant: a year and a half in the country. I, like many others, chose Israel to build my new home, a new life and family in it. I pinned many hopes on Israel. It is very sad that now no one wants us,” she said.

Aglaya Ivanova is another new immigrant. Having originally come to Israel on a Masa program, she became a citizen in June 2020.

Ivanova’s father passed away in December. She flew to St. Petersburg for the funeral and planned to fly back to Israel on January 30.

But now she is stuck in Russia because of the airport closure and does not have enough money to get on a flight to Frankfurt due to the high cost. Additionally, due to the September COVID-19 lockdown, she has not worked for six months and is therefore unable to claim unemployment benefit.

IN THE UK, Israir has been trying to arrange a special charter flight direct from London to Tel Aviv for those stuck in the country with entry permits to get back to Israel, but has not yet received approval from the Transportation Ministry.

Flying from London to Israel via Frankfurt currently is logistically very difficult and impossible to do with checked baggage for bureaucratic reasons. Flying from Tel Aviv to London is also very difficult, with one individual having to pay £1,100 (about NIS 5,000) to be at the bedside of his dying mother in the UK.

Those stuck in Russia and Ukraine have organized into a group and have stated they would pay for a special charter flight to be sent to Moscow to bring them home, but have not received a response from the Transportation Ministry.

A spokesman for the ministry said that due to government decisions to tightly restrict the numbers of people entering the country, it was impossible to permit such charter flights at present.

The spokesman acknowledged that a special flight had been arranged from London to Tel Aviv last week but said he did not know why that flight had been authorized and others had not.

MK Yoel Razvozov of Yesh Atid wrote to Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday requesting that she issue a permit for special charter flights to assist the hundreds of Israelis stuck in Russia and Ukraine, but says he has not received a reply.

“The state has an obligation to bring back Israeli citizens who want to come home, all the more so for those who are in a sensitive situation and who have received permission [to return] from the Exceptions Committee.” Razvozov told The Jerusalem Post.

MK Alex Kushnir has also sought to help Israelis stuck in the countries of the former Soviet Union to return home, but says he, too, has not received assistance from the Transportation Ministry.

“In recent weeks, my office has become a command center for helping hundreds of Israeli citizens who have been turned into illegal residents around the world – and the government has abandoned them.” he said.

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who has been working to help those stuck abroad and in urgent need to return to Israel, wrote to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday asking him to provide a solution for the thousands of Israeli citizens, many of whom are immigrants, to return home.

“As the policies to close the airport and the resulting complicated and lengthy bureaucratic processes continue, it becomes all the more necessary for olim [immigrants] to be recognized as a special interest category by the Exceptions Committee,” said Cotler-Wunsh in her letter

“The Committee must understand that by definition, olim and their families must travel more, whether for personal or professional reasons,” she said. “The current policy completely fails to acknowledge or recognize the rights and needs of olim.”