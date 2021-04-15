Independence Day: Gilad Abrahomov, 16, wins International Bible Quiz

The International Bible Quiz for Youth, held traditionally every Independence Day, returned almost to a normal format following the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and was won by Gilad Abrahomov, 16, of Netanya. In second place was Dvir Barchad from Kiryat Ata, and in third place Benjamin Rom from the US. Although this year saw the return of an audience for the event, participants from abroad were still unable to attend in person and had to make do with attending remotely by video link up. As ever, the participants had to contend with the most detailed minutiae from the Bible, answering questions spanning the entire Biblical canon from the first Five Books of the Torah, to the prophets, and the books of the “Ketuvim,” such as Psalms and Job.The contestants were peppered with questions such as where the false prophet Hananya Ben Azor who lived at the time of King Hezekiah lived (Givon); how much money the mother of Micha the prophet gave a goldsmith (200 shekels); and how many years Yaakov spent in the house of Lavan (20 years). The sixteen participants, who hailed from Israel and around the Jewish world, from Argentina to Canada and South Africa to Mexico, dealt admirably with the questions and demonstrated a remarkable grasp of the most fine details of the Hebrew Bible. The contest was held in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Gallant, and Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog, among other dignitaries.
Speaking at the event Netanyahu spoke as he has done on several occasions during the period of national memorial and celebration days, of the vaccination program that has transformed the country since the same time last year. "The Prophet Isaiah used the expression "Hosen yeshuot" in which he was referring to the wisdom of the Jewish people and its faith, but today those words have another meaning," intoned Netanyahu."Due to the COVID-19 vaccination operation we brought salvation from the global pandemic, we have returned to life and to my joy we have returned to a Bible Quiz in an almost normal format," said Netanyahu, adding that he hoped next year international participants will be able to attend in person. "The Bible is a mighty treasury of spirit, values, identity, love of man, love of the land, faith and as well a call for continuity," continued the prime minister."Every generation is required to add chapters to the amazing story of our people, whose resurrection in the Land of Israel is a wonder among the nations."Gallant, under whose Education Ministry the Bible Quiz is held, also spoke, saying that the Jewish people had "no greater inspiration" than from the Bible. "We have no deeper roots than those in the Bible, and we have no purpose or hope without the foundational values of the Bible," said Gallant. "The people of the book is first and foremost the people of the book of books. A nation that is being formed and strengthened between the pages of the Bible, a nation which has formed for itself an identity and takes upon itself the yoke of Torah, a nation whose highs and lows are also well reflected in Bible stories. And precisely because of this, a day of contentment is upon us."