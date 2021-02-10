The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli and Moroccan students will learn about Moroccan Jewish heritage

"Amzazi responded enthusiastically to my proposal," Gallant said, referring to initiating educational trips for students to Morocco. "They will learn about Morocco's grand history.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 23:33
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's cabinet formalizes the normalization agreement with Morocco. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's cabinet formalizes the normalization agreement with Morocco.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
In a historical move, with the help of Morocco's education ministry, Israeli students will be systematically learning about Moroccan Jewish history starting next year, the Israeli education ministry announced.
Meet Saaïd Amzazi, Morocco's Education Minister. When Israeli Education Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with him on Tuesday, they agreed to set up a system by which an exchange of educational trips, tours and seminars will be set up between the two countries, deepening the diplomatic ties.
Moroccan Education Minister Saaid Amzazi and Israeli Education Minister Yoav Gallant speaking on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (Credit: Courtesy)Moroccan Education Minister Saaid Amzazi and Israeli Education Minister Yoav Gallant speaking on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (Credit: Courtesy)
"Morocco has joined the list of Arab nations that normalized relations with Israel, broadcasting its strength in the process," Gallant said.
Gallant pointed out that education is the safest way to ensure strong ties between the nations. He suggested setting up committees specifically dedicated to developing education programs.
"Amzazi responded enthusiastically to my proposal," Gallant said, referring to initiating educational trips for students to Morocco. "They will learn about Morocco's grand history, from an educational as well as social perspective."
On the Moroccan end, by instruction of King Mohammed VI, school curricula will "include the State of Israel and the history and heritage of Jews in Morroco."
The pandemic has affected students worldwide, replacing the critical in-person experience with a virtual one. The two agreed on the importance of Israelis really comprehending the massive cradle that Morocco was to many of their ancestors.
The history of Jews in Morocco is as rich as it is old. Jewish presence dates back to 70 CE after the burning of the Second Temple and the Jews' exile into the diaspora. Morocco was a cradle of safety after that, providing refuge once again during the 1492 decree that exiled Jews from Spain.
Jews live in Morocco to this day.
Gallant expressed his gratitude and admiration for King Mohammed VI for his respect towards the Jewish community, particularly in his continuous efforts to preserve and protect Jewish sites across the kingdom.
For example, in 2016, King Mohammed VI instructed the restoration of streets in Marrakech that once housed the vibrant Jewish community there. The project cost over $20 million.
They congratulated each other on the successful and fruitful diplomatic ties established between Israel and Morocco, initiated back in December following the Abraham Accords.
On Tuesday, January 26, Israel reopened its Liaison Office in Rabat, Morocco's capital, marking the presence of the Israeli mission in the city. It hadn't been in use two decades.
"This is an important announcement for both the citizens of Israel and the citizens of Morocco," said Gallant.
During the conversation, Gallant invited Amzazi to come visit Israel. Amzazi returned the invitation.


