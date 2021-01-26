Israel reopens mission to Morocco after 20 years

The Israeli liaison office to Morocco reopened 20 years after its closure, with Ambassador David Govrin’s arrival in Rabat on Tuesday.

Israel also opened a consulate in Dubai, two days after opening its embassy to the United Arab Emirates in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said “the arrival of the heads of Israeli missions to Morocco and Dubai completes the first, important phase of opening new Israeli missions in the region, in the framework of the Abraham Accords.”

Ashkenazi pointed out that in recent weeks, the number of Israeli missions in the Middle East was multiplied threefold, from two – in Amman and Cairo - to six – two in the UAE, plus Bahrain and Morocco.

“This is living proof of the changes in the region and the warm peace between us and countries in the region,” he said. “This is an important day for peace and an exciting day in the framework of implementing agreements with the UAE and Morocco.”

Govrin will serve as the head of the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco, which was previously opened in 1994 and closed six years later, during the Second Intifada. Morocco had an office in Tel Aviv at the time, which it plans to reopen, as well.

Israel and Morocco plan to proceed towards full diplomatic relations, announced last month in the framework of the Abraham Accords, peace and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states negotiated by the Trump administration.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Govrin, the former ambassador to Egypt, plans to work towards advancing diplomatic dialogue between the countries, as well as tourism, cultural and economic exchanges.

The Israeli consulate in Dubai will be headed by Ambassador Ilan Sztulman, previously Israel’s ambassador to Argentina. Sztulman is expected to focus on economic ties between Israel and the UAE, the first country to enter the Abraham Accords, with a special focus on hi-tech.

Ambassador Eitan Na’eh opened the Israeli Embassy to the UAE in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and the Israeli Embassy to Bahrain opened several weeks ago, using what was once a secret Israeli diplomatic office in Manama.

Govrin’s and Na’eh’s status as charges d’affaires in the countries that recently normalized ties with Israel is temporary until ambassadors are appointed, which is likely to happen after the next government is formed following the March election.