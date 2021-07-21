The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'It will cost lives,' says child rights group on car seat reform delay

The new regulations, demanding the installation of a safety system against forgetting children in cars, were set to come into effect on August 1 but were postponed to June 2022.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 21, 2021 22:03
Modi'in Illit infant in car (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Modi'in Illit infant in car
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
The decision to postpone requiring the installation of a safety system to prevent children under the age of four from being forgotten
in a car will cost lives, a representative of the Israel National Council for the Child (NCC) said, a day after Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced that the law would not come into effect on August 1 as planned, but rather 10 months later on June 1, 2022.
“We believe that this decision is wrong and puts lives in danger,” Liron Eshel, head of the council’s Children at Risk department said.
“Unfortunately, we have already seen how it might cost lives: Precisely while the minister communicated her decision, the death of a three-year-old girl was reported.”
Established in 1986, the NCC is an organization whose mission is “to ensure the welfare, well-being and rights of all children in Israel,” according to its website. Among its services, it offers assistance to children (and if relevant to their parents) for all issues relating to matters such as education, domestic violence and disability rights. In addition, the group promotes youth participation in policy making.
In the past decade, hundreds of children have been forgotten in the car, and close to 40 have died as a result of the heat, most of them in the summer, the organization said.
“We have participated in discussions on the topic at the Knesset for years,” Eshel said. “These new regulations were very important because they have the potential to save lives.”
Approved in March, the law would have demanded that a safety system be installed in a car for every child under the age of four that would alert the driver if a child was forgotten through an alarm or a notification on their smartphone. The enforcement was only scheduled to start in January 2022 – violators would have received a fine of NIS 250 and received four points on their driving record.
Critics of the law, however, said that the requirement would place an economic burden of hundreds of shekels on Israeli families – especially those with several young children. They also lamented the lack of competition from devices approved as safe to add to existing car seats – as opposed of buying new “smart” ones.
When a similar law was adopted by Italy last year, parents were offered a €30 coupon (about NIS 115) to buy the device.
In light of the debate about the measure after Michaeli took office last month, she instructed a team of experts to examine all aspects and opinions.
On Tuesday, the ministry announced that the regulation would come into effect next year and that the time would be used to examine alternatives to current options.
AMONG THOSE who welcomed the decision was Yad Sarah.
Established over 40 years ago to lend people medical equipment for free or at very limited cost, Yad Sarah currently runs over 100 branches across Israel, with thousands of volunteers, to provide a wide range of services.
“The important decision of the transportation minister does justice to hundreds of thousands of parents who cannot afford to purchase advanced systems,” its CEO Moshe Cohen said. “We call on the ministry to continue the campaign to promote awareness of the use of devices to prevent children from being forgotten in vehicles, and thus continue the trend testifying to a decline of such incidents in recent years.”
However, according to Eshel, the postponement was not the correct solution to the new provision’s weak points.
“We are aware of the challenges that the law presented, but we think that the days until the law was scheduled to come into effect could have been used to address them,” she said.
Eshel said that more solutions could have been authorized to enhance competition, and that possible tools of financial support could have been discussed with the Financial Ministry.
The issue has been discussed already for years in the Knesset.
“There is no question that the political instability has had a negative impact,” Eshel said. “But we should not forget that our children should not pay the price. They do not care if the government is left wing or right wing.”
The expert said it is not too late for the Transportation Ministry to reverse the postponement.
“We call on the minister to change her decision and to use all the time between now and August 1 to find new solutions,” Eshel concluded. “Delaying the regulation is not the solution and will cost children’s lives.”


Tags Knesset israeli knesset safety Ministry of transport road safety vehicle safety
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by