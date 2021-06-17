Netanyahu, Gantz clash over Palestinian, Arab family reunification

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sparred on Thursday over the ordinance preventing family reunification of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs.

But the Likud has responded that it would not help the coalition solve its problems. The coalition needs the support of right-wing opposition MKs to pass the ordinance because it is opposed by Ra'am (United Arab List).

Gantz wrote Netanyahu, asking him to put security above all political considerations.

"This bill is necessary to maintain the security of the state, and Jewish democratic character, so security considerations must be put above politics," he wrote.

Netanyahu responded that "those who care about Israeli security should not have formed a government with Ra'am.