Netanyahu, Gantz clash over Palestinian, Arab family reunification

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sparred on Thursday over the ordinance preventing family reunification of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs.
The coalition needs the support of right-wing opposition MKs to pass the ordinance because it is opposed by Ra'am (United Arab List). But the Likud has responded that it would not help the coalition solve its problems.
Gantz wrote Netanyahu, asking him to put security above all political considerations.
"This bill is necessary to maintain the security of the state, and Jewish democratic character, so security considerations must be put above politics," he wrote.
Netanyahu responded that "those who care about Israeli security should not have formed a government with Ra'am.
"Those who care about Israeli security would quit this government immediately."
Besides Ra'am the ordinance is also opposed by Meretz MK Mossy Raz. Raz said additional MKs in Meretz were contemplating voting against it. Meretz faction chairwoman Michal Rozin said that if the party was in the opposition, all Meretz MKs would vote against it, but because it is in the coalition, the party must handle the matter sensitively. "we don't intend to topple a government or harm the coalition," Rozin said. "We are working to find a fair solution." Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is reportedly working on a solution together with Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas, who told Army Radio, "we are trying to find a compromise to meet the needs of everyone."