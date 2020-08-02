Netanyahu lashes out at media: Worse than North Korea

"They are making a desperate effort to brainwash the public, with the goal of taking down a strong prime minister from the Right," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook Saturday night. "They're giving free and endless advertising from a number of broadcast points in an attempt to inflame the left-wing protests and as part of a transparent attempt to inflate their importance and weight."

News agencies commonly broadcast reports from large events that are happening live.

Netanyahu claimed in the Facebook post that the two news channels ignored the "violent character" of the protests and calls at the protests to kill the prime minister and his family.

A number of suspects have been arrested for threatening Netanyahu and his family in recent weeks.

"The television in North Korea could learn from them, but the public is not buying it," wrote the prime minister.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will continue to work around the clock to fight the coronavirus and strengthen Israel's economy. The prime minister calls on everyone to unite in this effort and to ignore the dangerous incitement campaign of the media," Netanyahu added.

As protests against the prime minister continued to sweep through Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at channels 12 and 13 for reporting from the demonstrations, comparing the media to North Korean TV.