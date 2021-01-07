Organization helps immigrants to Israel join IDF intelligence units

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

For many years, it was almost impossible for olim to get accepted to the IDF’s intelligence units.The language barrier and the fact that the strict tests are usually done during high school gave a natural advantage to Israeli-born (tzabarim) IDF candidates, who tend to see these roles as the most desirable ones.Getting into intelligence units is not only a way to implement some of the Israeli youth’s most unique talents, but in recent years, it became also a ticket to success after their military service. Many of the alumni of the intelligence units find themselves in hi-tech or other companies with large salaries and a path to a bright future, immediately after they finish their service.In this sense, many olim - some of which who came to Israel with an academic degree - felt that this channel is blocked for them, and they are destined to do, in their army service, something that does fit the qualities and qualifications.But for one specific olah - who came to Israel from France when she was 18 years old and managed to get in the IDF’s prestigious Intelligence Research Department and climbed up the ranks ladder - bringing more olim to the unit became a project.Lt.-Col. M. started her way as an intelligence officer, then became a human resources officer, and in her last position, she came back to her first unit and served as its HR head.During her service, she pioneered a program called LIAM, which stands for guiding olim in intelligence (units) in Hebrew.LIAM is locating olim soldiers who have the potential in serving in intelligence units and then helps to acclimatize them in intelligence roles (and not in supporting roles in the units).During the training period, the program provides the soldiers with constant help - especially with Hebrew, so they could narrow the gaps between them and the Israeli-born soldiers.M. told The Jerusalem Post in an interview on Thursday that the reason that brought her into paving a way for olim into the IDF’s intelligence unit is not only her personal experience but also comments she received from families with older children, who made aliyah from France in recent years and are concerned about the issue of the kids going to the military.“They are scared because they don’t understand the process,” she said. “I think that this stressful for all the parents in Israel, but it even more so for olim because both the parents and the children did not grow up in an environment in which joining the army is a natural thing.”Two years ago, M. turned to the Chief Intelligence Officer and to the Research Department Head and asked to start looking for intelligence roles that do require high language skills, such as technologic roles, or data-science related roles.“We started with finding positions for 30 olim in the Intelligence Research Department, and now we’re expanding to other intelligence units,” M. said.Among them, there are olim who came from Russia, Ukraine, Canada, France, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, and the US.M. added that this program is locating only men soldiers who are not fit to go to combat units and all women.She said that until this program was launched, many olim soldiers who could not join combat units did find themselves in “meaningful” roles, and by opening a path to intelligence roles she promotes justice and equality to them.“When I launched the project I thought that this is a way to provide olim with fair and equal opportunities,” she said. “The lack of proper Hebrew skills prevented them from taking the intelligence units’ tests, and I wanted to give them the chance to get into the intelligence corps so they could be in meaningful roles.”But M. made it clear that the purpose of this program is not only to promote individual olim but to use the benefits of them for the intelligence services.“Olim are bringing with them a different viewpoint on different things,” she said. “Someone who grew up in France or in Ukraine, and made aliyah when he was 17-18, brings with him a different culture, and a different way of thinking - and he brings it into his work.“This is exactly what they teach us here [in the intelligence units], to always think out of the box and to constantly reexamine what we think is right.”EARLIER THIS WEEK, two alumni of this project finished their qualification as intelligence officers.One of them is Sec.-Lt. E., who made aliyah two and a half years ago from the Ukraine, where he studied economics and demography.E. told the Post that he first heard of Israel through his grandfather, who according to E. was always connected to Israel despite the fact that he never visited it.“He told me about the wars and about the Israeli society,” he said. “I was impressed with the idea that a group of people can have such strong feelings about their homeland. It made me want to learn more about Zionism, and appreciate the fact that Jews have their own independent state.“I wanted to be part of it too,” he said.However, due to a sports injury that prevented him from joining a combat unit, E. Knew that it would be hard for him to find what he sees as a meaningful role.“LIAM helped me find a suitable position in the intelligence corps, and it changed my life.“Thanks to them, I feel like I have someone looking out for me,” he said.“Before LIAM was established, there was no mechanism that would help to facilitate which soldiers can go to combat units… When an oleh knows that there are options besides becoming a cook - and better options are open for you, it gives you hope.”