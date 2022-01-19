Coalition woes continue in Knesset as they keep losing votes

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ’s governing coalition lost a vote in the Knesset plenum for the third time in a row on Wednesday.

An opposition bill that passed, sponsored by Likud MK David Amsalem, would limit the length of time allowed for police investigations.

The coalition lost votes on five bills last Wednesday and on the IDF draft bill on Monday. The draft bill was passed by the cabinet again on Wednesday.

Another trend of right-wing parties in the coalition and the opposition passing bills together also continued on Wednesday, when New Hope faction head Sharren Haskel advanced a bill regulating the residence of shepherds in grazing areas.

“Advancement of this law proves that one who has consistency and determination in the preservation of Israeli sovereignty over the land in the Land of Israel can also succeed,” the Sovereignty Movement said in response.

In another challenge to the coalition, Meretz appealed Sunday’s passage of the controversial Citizenship Law in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.

The move is aimed at blocking the right-wing parties in the coalition from passing the bill with opposition parties’ support.