Comptroller report criticizes rise in election oversight costs

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman criticized the Central Elections Committee in his report, released Tuesday, for the massive increase in spending during the past three elections, specifically the cost of overseeing them and ensuring that they would be run cleanly.

The budget for oversight of polling stations tripled over the past three elections, from 17 million to 18 million to 51 million. The number of election oversight clerks grew from 2873 to 4847 to 11,633.

"The office of the Comptroller praised the Central Elections Committee for running an election successfully during a pandemic," the report said. "But the committee made decisions about election oversight without having all the relevant data about how much it would cost and how effective the project was."

The comptroller also found that in the most problematic polling stations there was a greater rate of the clerks not showing up and not figuring out how to use the app they were supposed to use. He added that unauthorized people used cameras in polling stations.

"If it is decided to form an oversight unit its authority must be verified, including who can take pictures in polling stations and that must be set in legislation on the basis of professional work," the comptroller wrote.

A spokesman for the central elections committee said some of the cost increase came from one-time expenses like cameras that will be used in future elections and some came from the difficulty in assessing how many polling stations would be needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Camera purchases from abroad and the number of clerks hired were both based on the estimation that there would be15,000 polling stations but there ended up being 13,240.

He said the project began with elections for the 22nd Knesset at a limited number of polling stations and by the election for the 24th Knesset, which took place during the pandemic, it was expanded to all the polling stations.

"The oversight project has been praised deservedly," the committee spokesman said. "This is a project that proved itself as necessary due to the complicated situation that accompanied holding four elections one after the other, while there were constant attempts to persuade the public to question the elections and their results. The committee disagrees with the results of the comptroller's report and maintained its stance as said to the controller that there is no doubt about the project achieving its goals and succeeding beyond all expectations."