About 400 march in support of coalition in Ra'anana

Approximately 400 people marched on Friday in support of the current government coalition in Ra'anana.

Participants walked from Highway 4 to Ra'anana Park. During the march, there were clashes with protesters who are against the current coalition.

"We call on all the leaders of the coalition parties - you have the sacred duty to continue the unity government," said Hagai Friedler, one of the heads of the "80/80 Alliance" - a non-profit organization that calls for partnership between different parts of Israeli society out of mutual respect and on the basis of broad agreements on a wide range of core issues, according to their Facebook page.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The coalition proves to us every day that we are united, and that despite the disagreements, even deep, we are able to cooperate," he continued.

On Wednesday, Mansour Abbas's Ra'am party returned to backing the coalition after briefly leaving last month due to police activity on the Temple Mount. Abbas decided to rejoin after reaching new agreements with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Ra'am head Mansour Abbas announces the decision to remain in the coalition on May 11, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Last month, Yamina MK Idit Silman had left the coalition. Prime Minister Naftali Bennet had said that she was threatened to leave by supporters of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.