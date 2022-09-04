A rally will be held in Ra'anana on Sunday evening by supporters of Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calling on him to run in the upcoming election and renege on his decision not to.

The event's page on Facebook was called "Calling on Bennett to Return Now!", and was posted by a group called "Naftali Bennett – an Israeli Leader."

"Are you also not ready to give up a once-in-a-generation leader?", the page read. "There is hope and it depends only on us! Come be a part of creating a good and safe future for all of us," it read.

"In days of political chaos, Naftali Bennett is the only one who can bring determination, stability, the establishment of a functioning government for the benefit of the state and its citizens, a change in the social and political discourse in the State of Israel, and creating connections (which in the past were seen as impossible and utopian) between all parts of Israeli society that make it possible to lead the state to action, security, prosperity, and a better future." Naftali Bennett - an Israeli Leader Facebook page

A Bennett-led party would make it into Knesset

THEN-PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in the Kneset plenum, in May. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The event came on the heels of a report by Channel 12 News on Friday evening, that Bennett had been presented with an in-depth survey that showed that if the election were held today, a party under his lead would pass the electoral threshold and would become the kingmaker in the upcoming election.

Bennett, who is on vacation in southern Italy, did not officially respond to the report. An unofficial report from "Bennett's inner circle" said, "Following a very meaningful year as Prime Minister, Bennett's intention was and still is to leave politics for the time being."

Bennett received seven seats in the previous election, but in June 2021 became prime minister after reaching a rotation agreement with current Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The Knesset dispersed itself on June 30 of this year, and true to the agreement, Lapid took over as Prime Minister. On June 29 Bennett announced that he would spend some time away from politics and not run in the upcoming election, and handed the party leadership over to long-time ally and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

On July 27 Shaked announced she was merging with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel's "Derech Eretz" faction, forming the Zionist Spirit party.

The deadline for parties to hand in their lists is on September 15. Although highly unlikely, if Bennett decides to join the Zionist Spirit it is unclear what his role will be.

A source in Zionist Spirit refused to comment on the matter.