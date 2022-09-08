Settler agenda pushing Israel to one-state reality, Eisenkot charges

The agenda of settling everywhere in the West Bank is pushing Israel toward a dangerous one-state reality, charged former IDF Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot who is the number three in Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party.

"The people who are setting the agenda of settling everywhere [in the West Bank] are creating an irreversible reality," Eisenkot told voters at a closed parlor meeting.

His words were leaked to the Yisrael Hayom news outlet, which published the comments.

Those who want to want to "repeal the [2005] Disengagement Law, those are people who leading to disaster," Eizenkot said as he referenced the regulation under which Israel withdrew from Gaza and destroyed four settlements in northern Samaria in the West Bank.

"In my eyes, a bi-national state or the Palestinian vision of one state poses a significant danger," Eisenkot said.

He spoke in support of the evacuation of the small illegal modular yeshiva that has existed for over 15 years at the site of the former Homesh settlement in northern Samaria that the IDF evacuated in 2005.

Eisenkot who was Chief-of-Staff from 2015-2019 said he himself had evacuated the Homesh Yeshiva, during Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as Prime Minister, between 28 to 62 times.

The mistake here, he said, has been the politicization of the issue.

Eisenkot's words put him at odds with Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the former head of the New Hope party, who is number two in Gantz's party.

Sa'ar supports the legalization of the Homesh yeshiva and is a strong advocate of the right of Jews to settle everywhere in Area C of the West Bank, in a region otherwise known as Judea and Samaria to the Right.

Eizenkot also attacked Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir explaining that he was drawing on the support of young voters who were looking for black and white answers, particularly in the aftermath of the 2021 Gaza war, known as Guardian of the Wall.

The choice is between people of action who have worked for decades to ensure Israel's security or those with the rhetorical ability to sit in front of the camera and garner votes from social media, Eizenkot said.

Reactions and criticisms

The Otzma Yehudit party said in response that "Eisenkot was exposed as a complete leftist. In his eyes, the settlements in the West Bank are a disaster. He believes in the establishment of a Palestinian state."

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council said that "the settlements are the fulfillment of the Zionist vision. It is sad that a former chief of staff and a senior member of the party that claims to lead the state camp in Israel, calls the settlements in the homeland a disaster. Zionism started with settlements and will continue with settlements. These statements do not deter us, we will continue to develop and settle Judea, Samaria and all parts of our country."