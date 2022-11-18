The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir splits from Smotrich, calls on Netanyahu to give in to demands

Itamar Ben-Gvir beseeched Netanyahu to agree to Smotrich's "legitimate demands" as he announced the technical Knesset split.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 15:42

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 16:17
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, October 26, 2022. (photo credit: FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, October 26, 2022.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his intention to split his Knesset faction from the Religious Zionist Party headed by MK Bezalel Smotrich on Friday afternoon.

The faction split, which was agreed upon in the initial agreements to form a unified list for the election, comes in the midst of coalition negotiations with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. Smotrich's negotiations with the Likud head have stalled due to the Religious Zionists head's demand to take up the Defense Ministry.

In the same statement announcing the split, Otzma Yehudit said its leader beseeched Netanyahu to agree to Smotrich's "legitimate demands," which Ben-Gvir said would help the incoming government fulfill its "fully right-wing" vision, in a Friday phone call.

Various reports since Netanyahu's election victory claim the former prime minister is mindful of US concerns over the potential appointments of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir as ministers in his government. 

L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

As Smotrich stalls, Ben-Gvir gains ground in negotiations

As Smotrich is unable to find common ground with Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir's negotiations with the prime minister-designate progressed significantly, with the two agreeing on Thursday to work on a number of issues important to the right-wing, including the regulation of illegal West Bank outposts.

Despite this, Ben-Gvir reiterated on Friday that he maintains complete loyalty to coordinating with Smotrich and believes his political partner’s demands are completely reasonable and justified.

Ben-Gvir previously defended Smotrich on Twitter, saying that he is an "ideologue through and through," calling on all coalition partners to "act responsibly" and form a right-wing government.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Politics Bezalel Smotrich itamar ben-gvir Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by