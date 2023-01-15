The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu: November elections were 'the mother of all protests'

Netanyahu's comment came in response to the protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night of approximately 80,000 people.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 15:40
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 11, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 11, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Millions of people participated two-and-a-half months ago in the "mother of all protests" – the national election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Netanyahu's comment came in response to the protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night of approximately 80,000 people against his government's proposed judicial reforms.

The prime minister rejected the claim that the Likud had not clearly stated its plans for the legal system during the election campaign, and quoted himself saying during the campaign that "we will do the necessary changes of the legal system with level-headedness and responsibility."

"My friends and I, many of whom are sitting around this table, said this countless times, and millions of voters for the right-wing camp knew about the intention to carry out a widespread reform of the judicial system," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister added that a long list of ministers from "all political camps" called for this reform over the years. These included Tomi Lapid, father of opposition leader and previous prime minister MK Yair Lapid; Yaakov Ne'eman; Haim Ramon; Daniel Friedman; and "many others," he added.

Thousands of Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, on haBima square in Tel Aviv, on January 14, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Thousands of Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, on haBima square in Tel Aviv, on January 14, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"These things were said by right-wing and left-wing governments, and no one then thought to say it was the 'end of democracy.' The truth of the matter is, what we are attempting to do Is return the balance between the branches of government that existed for 50 years, and which exists today in all Western democracies."

Netanyahu called for "deep, serious, relevant" debate, and not to be swept into "inflammatory slogans of civil war and destruction of the country."

"I have to say that when we were in the opposition, we did not call for civil war or speak about the country's destruction, even when the government carried out decisions that we fiercely opposed, and I expected the heads of the opposition to behave in the same way," Netanyahu added.

"I am convinced that when we finish the deep and important dialogue in the Knesset Constitution Committee, we will conclude the legislation of the reform in a way that will fix what needs fixing, fully defend individual rights and return the public's trust to eh judicial system, which needs this reform so much," he concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, Lapid called in an interview on Ynet for a referendum on the issue.

"I have a proposal for them: They say the people are with them? Let's have a referendum on this before deciding. It's reasonable that before we decide to turn Israel from a democracy into a non-democratic state - we will go to the people and ask them, right?" Lapid said.

"I saw the responses from the coalition's leaders, that the 'people are with us,'" Lapid continued. "The people are not with them, because this is not what was said to them before the election. They were told something else entirely. They did not go to vote and say 'we are going to vote that Israel ceases to remain a democratic state, that Israel ceases to be a state where free speech is allowed.' Just last week members of the coalition said that I should be arrested for speaking against the government.

"If you think this will not reach you too – you are wrong. This is not a judicial reform, but the ruin of the legal system which immediately will lead to the destruction of Israeli democracy. If this reform passes Israel will no longer be democratic, and since I want to live in a democracy – I will fight over it," the former prime minister concluded.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu government israeli politics Judicial system Judiciary Legal reforms
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by