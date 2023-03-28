The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu-led coalition would lose majority if elections held now - poll

If elections were held today, the Likud would receive less than 30 mandates, while Benny Gantz leads suitability ratings for the position of Prime Minister.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 08:58
Leader of the National Unity Party MK Benny Gantz speaks during a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 27, 2023 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
For the first time since 2009, the Likud would receive less than 30 mandates if elections were held today, according to a poll that was published by N12 News on Monday.

The polls show that the Likud party would only receive 25 mandates, while the National Unity party led by MK Benny Gantz received 23 mandates, leapfrogging the Yesh Atid party, which would receive 22 mandates.

Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party received twelve mandates in the poll if it shared votes again with Otzma Yehudit, while Shas received ten and United Torah Judaism seven mandates.

Parties around the threshold

Yisrael Beytenu earned six mandates, while Ra'am, Hadash-Ta'al and Meretz, who did not enter the current Knesset, all received five mandates.

If elections were held today, the Labor party would lose its place in the Knesset with only 3.1 mandates, while the same would happen to Balad, which would get 2.1 mandates.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu appears in the Knesset on Wednesday. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu appears in the Knesset on Wednesday. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Looking at the situation of the blocs, Netanyahu's bloc would only be worth 54 mandates.

A possible center-left government

Meanwhile, a new poll by KAN shows a jump in National Unity party leader Gantz's rating for suitability as Prime Minister. He passed Prime Minister Netanyahu for the first time, garnering 37% approval against Netanyahu's 30%.

Looking at the mandates, the Likud falls to 25 and its bloc falls to a low of 53. The center-left bloc rises to 56 and could form a government, together with Mansour Abbas's Ra'am party.

The Labor and Meretz parties would both pass the electoral threshold with four mandates each. The Religious Zionist Party would lose slightly and falls to ten mandates. Balad also didn't pass the threshold.



