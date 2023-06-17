The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli protestors kick off 24th weekly judicial reform demonstrations

Demonstrations in over 150 locations are expected, while the central demonstration, as usual, will be held on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 19:16

Updated: JUNE 17, 2023 19:52
Anti-goverment protest in Tel Aviv, June 17, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Anti-goverment protest in Tel Aviv, June 17, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The protests against the government's plans for judicial reform continued for the 24th straight week in demonstrations across Israel on Saturday evening.

The first protests of the day began in Israel's north, at Nahalal and Karkur junctions, while demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, Rosh Haayin, Holon, Arad, Ramat Hasharon and Herzliya began shortly after.

At the protest in Karkur, dozens of people waved Israeli flags in protest against the government, with police forces on the scene to maintain order and direct car traffic.

In Nahalal, around 1,200 people demonstrated and listened to speeches by Dr. Gail Talshir, a researcher from the Hebrew University, Omeima Hamed, a social activist from Nazareth and Dr. Shahaf Gal from the Movement for the Quality of Government, among others.

Demonstrations in over 150 locations were expected, while the central demonstration, as usual, was set to be held on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. Before the main protest, a weekly march began from Dizengoff Square.

Anti-goverment protest in Tel Aviv, June 17, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Anti-goverment protest in Tel Aviv, June 17, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former justice and foreign minister Tzipi Livni, Chairman of the Attorney's Office Amit Bachar, hi-tech entrepreneur Ran Har Nebo and Or-Lee Barlev, an independent journalist who will also lead the protest, were scheduled to give speeches, while singer Si Heyman was set to perform.

The aftermath of the judge selection vote debacle

This week's protests come after the dramatic events in the Knesset during the vote for the Judge Selection Committee on Wednesday, which led to the freeze of the negotiations that were held between the coalition and the opposition in the President's Residence for the last months.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin added fuel to the protests' fire by saying on Friday: "At the end of a difficult week, I am more determined than ever to continue and do everything to pass the necessary reforms to fix the justice system. Thank you all for the important support in the steps I am making for a fair justice system."

"Netanyahu must fire Levin, who brought about the destruction of the economy and is tearing the people apart anew. Levin has once again declared war against Israeli democracy," protest organizers responded to Levin's comments and called for the public to continue protesting.



Tags Knesset protests tel aviv protest Yariv Levin Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
4

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
5

Titanic asteroid the size of 84 orcas to pass Earth on Monday - NASA

An asteroid is seen passing by the Earth in a flyby (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by