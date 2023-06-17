Israeli protestors kick off 24th weekly judicial reform demonstrations

The protests against the government's plans for judicial reform continued for the 24th straight week in demonstrations across Israel on Saturday evening.

The first protests of the day began in Israel's north, at Nahalal and Karkur junctions, while demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, Rosh Haayin, Holon, Arad, Ramat Hasharon and Herzliya began shortly after.

At the protest in Karkur, dozens of people waved Israeli flags in protest against the government, with police forces on the scene to maintain order and direct car traffic.

In Nahalal, around 1,200 people demonstrated and listened to speeches by Dr. Gail Talshir, a researcher from the Hebrew University, Omeima Hamed, a social activist from Nazareth and Dr. Shahaf Gal from the Movement for the Quality of Government, among others.

Demonstrations in over 150 locations were expected, while the central demonstration, as usual, was set to be held on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. Before the main protest, a weekly march began from Dizengoff Square.

Anti-goverment protest in Tel Aviv, June 17, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former justice and foreign minister Tzipi Livni, Chairman of the Attorney's Office Amit Bachar, hi-tech entrepreneur Ran Har Nebo and Or-Lee Barlev, an independent journalist who will also lead the protest, were scheduled to give speeches, while singer Si Heyman was set to perform.

The aftermath of the judge selection vote debacle

This week's protests come after the dramatic events in the Knesset during the vote for the Judge Selection Committee on Wednesday, which led to the freeze of the negotiations that were held between the coalition and the opposition in the President's Residence for the last months.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin added fuel to the protests' fire by saying on Friday: "At the end of a difficult week, I am more determined than ever to continue and do everything to pass the necessary reforms to fix the justice system. Thank you all for the important support in the steps I am making for a fair justice system."

"Netanyahu must fire Levin, who brought about the destruction of the economy and is tearing the people apart anew. Levin has once again declared war against Israeli democracy," protest organizers responded to Levin's comments and called for the public to continue protesting.